2021 Peugeot 3008 SUV revealed

Peugeot has updated its 3008 mid-sized SUV with a big cat-inspired exterior redesign, a dusting of extra technology, and an engine downsizing for pure combustion powered versions, while a pair of new plug-in hybrid versions join the family.

Up front, a new ‘lion’s teeth’ frameless grille and redesigned nose highlight its 2021 facelift along with new-look headlights, which are full-LED from the GT as is a specific grille design.

Fog lights have been deleted from the 3008’s face in favour of ‘foggy mode’ headlight tech, which instead switches on reduced-intensity low-beam lights when the rear fog lights are activated.

There’s a resculpting of the ‘tiger’s claw’ rear lights as well including full-LED illumination, smoked lenses and dynamic indicators.

The new lighting is complemented by a black boot hatch to visually widen the 3008’s stance, says Peugeot.

If that’s not enough smoky treatment, a Black Pack option will add a number of gloss black finishes to exterior features including tread plates, bumpers and roof, and a unique wheel design Peugeot has dubbed ‘Washington’.

The big news is the addition of two new plug-in hybrid versions of the SUV which take the existing 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine, and adds electric assistance, drawing power from a 13.2kWh lithium-ion battery.

The new Hybrid4 300 uses a 147kW tune of the four-cylinder engine and combines it with an 80kW electric motor on the front axle and an 83kW version on the rear axle for all-wheel drive, some serious 224kW performance and 59km of pure electric range.

A second, less potent Hybrid 225 uses a detuned 1.6-litre turbo with 132kW, paired with a single 80kW electric motor on the front axle only, for a total of 167kW, two-wheel drive and pure EV range of 56km.

Peugeot Australia is yet to confirm which of the range revisions will make it Down Under when the refreshed 3008 arrives early in 2021, but WhichCar understands the line-up will continue on with a choice of petrol and diesel power and no plans to add the PHEVs.

The full 2021 combustion-power menu includes the prosaic but punchy 1.6-litre turbo petrol, which once saw service under the bonnet of the Mini Cooper S, plus a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol turbo with 97kW and a choice of manual or auto transmissions.

There’s also a new diesel that joins the current 2.0-litre of the existing range with a downsized capacity of 1.5-litres, four cylinders and another 97kW.

Given Australia’s demand for more power at the cost of efficiency, don’t expect to see the new smaller engines arriving with the update (or the manual), with the most likely roll-out sticking to the existing 1.6-litre and 2.0-litre bolted to automatic six and eight-speed boxes respectively.

Light interior updates are highlighted by a new central touchscreen that has been refreshed with a larger 10-inch display (growing from 8.0 inches), while the fully digital driver’s i-Cockpit instrument cluster remains the same size at 12.3-inch but has been upgraded to higher resolution.

Peugeot has also responded to the coronavirus crisis with online ordering introduced for the 2021 3008. From introduction, 3008 customers will be able to complete the full purchasing process digitally, including arranging a test drive, specifying options and completing payment.

This exciting new development for the brand remains uncertain for Australia, though.