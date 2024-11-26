TJM 2024 Black Friday Deals can save you up to 20%

As the annual Black Friday sales take hold in Australia, we've had a look at some of the top 4x4 brands and their discounted offers.

To start, we looked at some of TJM Australia who have listed a series of big savings across their range from Bull Bars to Canopies.

With the touring season fast approaching, these TJM deals are a perfect way to upgrade your Isuzu D-Max, Mitsubishi Triton or Ford Ranger.

The TJM sale will close off at midnight on December 2nd so get in quick with these offers.

TJM's 2024 Black Friday Deals

Bull Bars: An impressive 20% off TJM bull bars tailored for various models, including the Isuzu D-MAX, Toyota Prado, and Mitsubishi Triton.

Visit: https://www.tjm.com.au/black-friday-protection

XGS Suspension Lift Kits: It looks like you can snag a 20% discount on all their XGS Suspension products. Given this is a pretty hands on upgrade you'll need to get in touch with them.

Visit: https://www.tjm.com.au/black-friday-suspension

Canopies: Save up to $1,000 on select canopies, including their new Aeroklas Aluminium Modular Range, which the guys at TJM reckon provide segment leading style and functionality.

Visit: https://www.tjm.com.au/canopies/modular-canopy

Yakima Roof Racks: Receive 20% off Yakima roof racks, which we've always thought is ideal for topping up your touring storage capacity.

Visit: https://www.tjm.com.au/roof-racks/roof-platform-solutions-and-canopy-roof-racks

Aluminium Trays: Take advantage of a 10% discount on Bocar and Flexiglass aluminium trays, if you're in need of an upgrade.

Visit: https://www.tjm.com.au/trays-and-tubs/alloy-trays

On a final note take an eagle eye to the terms and conditions with any of these deals as the above listed discounts are only applicable to new orders placed and confirmed in a TJM store or online within the sale period. It's also worth pointing out that fitment costs are excluded from the sale so keep that in mind when you're doing the maths.