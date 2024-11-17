2024 Mitsubishi Triton GLS long-term review

Our long-serving master of lenses, Ellen Dewar, spent a big portion of this year behind the wheel of a 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, using it as a daily runabout, to escape the bitter Melbourne winter, and for work duties on a number of photo shoots. When the time came to hand back the keys, Ellen arranged to swap the Outlander for something a bit more versatile; this Triton GLS. The GLS sits smack-bang in the middle of the Australian Triton line-up – above the GLX and GLX+ but below the top-spec GSR – and it retails for a touch under $60k at $59,090. A GLS Leather variant is available for $60,590, which adds black leather upholstery, heated front seats and a power-adjustable driver’s seat, but we’ve settled on the stock GLS edition. 15 Unlike the GLX and GLX+, the GLS gets Mitsubishi’s more advanced Super Select II 4WD system with 2H, 4H, 4HLc and 4LLC, 18-inch alloy wheels, standard-duty rear suspension, terrain control and hill descent control. Plus, it carries over the rear diff lock that is standard on the GLX+.

Also setting it apart from the lower-spec variants is the inclusion of LED exterior lighting; dual-zone climate control; an auto-dimming rear-view mirror; a bed liner in the tub; and heated, electrically-adjustable side mirrors with LED indicators. On the inside it also adds a wireless phone charger and soft-padded interior surfaces with silver-accented stitching. Equipment it shares with the GLX and GLX+ includes a nine-inch infotainment system; Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility (wireless for CarPlay only); a seven-inch semi-digital instrument cluster; vinyl flooring; two front and two rear USB ports (USB-A and USB-C); front and rear parking sensors; 360-degree camera, reverse autonomous emergency braking; side steps; and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). The sixth-gen Triton is loaded with eight airbags – dual front, side chest, side head, centre and driver's knee – and it received a five-star safety rating from ANCAP. An early criticism of the new Triton was its overbearing driver monitoring system, which would (almost) caution drivers for blinking too much. Thankfully, Mitsubishi released a software update to scale back the system's sensitivity and it's much better as a result.