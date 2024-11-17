2024 Mitsubishi Triton GLS long-term review

Our long-serving master of lenses, Ellen Dewar, spent a big portion of this year behind the wheel of a 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, using it as a daily runabout, to escape the bitter Melbourne winter, and for work duties on a number of photo shoots.
When the time came to hand back the keys, Ellen arranged to swap the Outlander for something a bit more versatile; this Triton GLS.
The GLS sits smack-bang in the middle of the Australian Triton line-up – above the GLX and GLX+ but below the top-spec GSR – and it retails for a touch under $60k at $59,090. A GLS Leather variant is available for $60,590, which adds black leather upholstery, heated front seats and a power-adjustable driver’s seat, but we’ve settled on the stock GLS edition.
Unlike the GLX and GLX+, the GLS gets Mitsubishi’s more advanced Super Select II 4WD system with 2H, 4H, 4HLc and 4LLC, 18-inch alloy wheels, standard-duty rear suspension, terrain control and hill descent control. Plus, it carries over the rear diff lock that is standard on the GLX+.
Also setting it apart from the lower-spec variants is the inclusion of LED exterior lighting; dual-zone climate control; an auto-dimming rear-view mirror; a bed liner in the tub; and heated, electrically-adjustable side mirrors with LED indicators. On the inside it also adds a wireless phone charger and soft-padded interior surfaces with silver-accented stitching.
Equipment it shares with the GLX and GLX+ includes a nine-inch infotainment system; Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility (wireless for CarPlay only); a seven-inch semi-digital instrument cluster; vinyl flooring; two front and two rear USB ports (USB-A and USB-C); front and rear parking sensors; 360-degree camera, reverse autonomous emergency braking; side steps; and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
The sixth-gen Triton is loaded with eight airbags – dual front, side chest, side head, centre and driver’s knee – and it received a five-star safety rating from ANCAP. An early criticism of the new Triton was its overbearing driver monitoring system, which would (almost) caution drivers for blinking too much. Thankfully, Mitsubishi released a software update to scale back the system’s sensitivity and it’s much better as a result.
We’ve only had the Triton at 4X4 Australia HQ for a couple of days, but we’ve already taken it for a quick run off-road – essentially to get some slick photos of it. We’ve reviewed a few Tritons already, including the GLX+ and this GLS in a comparison against the Ranger and HiLux, and our quick run reminded us how competent the Mitsubishi is on both dirt and tarmac, and how incredibly easy the 4x4 system is to operate.
Ellen’s time with the Triton will run over the Christmas period, so stay tuned to 4X4 Australia to read all about her journey with it over the next few months.
Total kilometres we've put on it: 769km
Average fuel use: 8.1L/100km
COMMENTS