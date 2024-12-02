2025 Toyota LandCruiser Prado: TJM reveals new bar designs

TJM has unveiled a range of new bar designs that are ready to be bolted on to the front end of the all-new Toyota LandCruiser Prado.

The Prado only officially hit the Australian market a few weeks ago, but Australia’s massive 4x4 aftermarket industry has been hard at work long producing new accessories for the highly popular off-road SUV. And with access to a new Prado since the vehicle was released globally, TJM’s team of engineers has been able to spend considerable time designing, testing and building new designs for its Outback, Venturer and Tradesman bars.

“We were so excited to be able to access this car at the time of the global release, it was a true privilege, and we thank our international partners for the opportunity and openness to cross-collaboration," said Darren Piper, Group Merchandise Manager – Vehicle Systems, for Aeroklas Asia Pacific Group (parent company of TJM). "With this vehicle and the TJM products we've designed, you have everything you need to make adventure happen right here in Australia.

"I'm so proud of everything that our team has done on this project. They have delivered an exemplary line of uniquely designed and engineered products, specifically for those looking to take the lead and get more from the new Prado. Not only that but they have delivered on all aspects of our high-quality standards under extreme time pressure, an exceptional job by all involved,” he said.

Key features and specs

Outback: $3250 (RRP)

Airbag compatible

ADR compliant

Winch fitment provisions

2 recovery jack points

Aerial tabs (dual)

Black textured powder coat finish

Provisions for large spot lights

Winch frame rating 9500lb

8000kg rated recovery points

Under wing protection guards as standard

Steel construction throughout

Bumper cut design

Weight: 77.3kg (approx.)

Bumper to outer edge of cato: 150mm

Distance between catos: 790mm

Distance (height) inside top hoop: 250mm

Full-Wrap Rolled Cato Straps

63mm outer pipework

Venturer: $2850 (RRP)

Airbag compatible

ADR compliant

Winch fitment provisions

2 recovery jack points

Dual aerial mounting positions

Textured matt black powder coat finish with Satin Black stainless steel mesh inserts

Provision for large spotlights

Provision to fit off road work lights

Winch frame rating 9500lb (Hawse fairlead winches only)

8000kg rated recovery points

Steel construction throughout

Bumper cut design

Weight: 67.26kg (approx.)

TJM also announced the bars can be ordered now alongside TJM’s range of standard accessories such as winches and lighting.

Plus, TJM will soon release additional accessories for the Prado including side steps, side bars, underbody protection, a snorkel, XGS suspension, upper control arms, GVM, and a rear bar.