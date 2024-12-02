2025 Toyota LandCruiser Prado: TJM reveals new bar designs

TJM has unveiled a range of new bar designs that are ready to be bolted on to the front end of the all-new Toyota LandCruiser Prado.
The Prado only officially hit the Australian market a few weeks ago, but Australia’s massive 4x4 aftermarket industry has been hard at work long producing new accessories for the highly popular off-road SUV. And with access to a new Prado since the vehicle was released globally, TJM’s team of engineers has been able to spend considerable time designing, testing and building new designs for its Outback, Venturer and Tradesman bars.
“We were so excited to be able to access this car at the time of the global release, it was a true privilege, and we thank our international partners for the opportunity and openness to cross-collaboration," said Darren Piper, Group Merchandise Manager – Vehicle Systems, for Aeroklas Asia Pacific Group (parent company of TJM). "With this vehicle and the TJM products we've designed, you have everything you need to make adventure happen right here in Australia.
"I'm so proud of everything that our team has done on this project. They have delivered an exemplary line of uniquely designed and engineered products, specifically for those looking to take the lead and get more from the new Prado. Not only that but they have delivered on all aspects of our high-quality standards under extreme time pressure, an exceptional job by all involved,” he said.
Key features and specs
Outback: $3250 (RRP)
- Airbag compatible
- ADR compliant
- Winch fitment provisions
- 2 recovery jack points
- Aerial tabs (dual)
- Black textured powder coat finish
- Provisions for large spot lights
- Winch frame rating 9500lb
- 8000kg rated recovery points
- Under wing protection guards as standard
- Steel construction throughout
- Bumper cut design
- Weight: 77.3kg (approx.)
- Bumper to outer edge of cato: 150mm
- Distance between catos: 790mm
- Distance (height) inside top hoop: 250mm
- Full-Wrap Rolled Cato Straps
- 63mm outer pipework
Venturer: $2850 (RRP)
- Airbag compatible
- ADR compliant
- Winch fitment provisions
- 2 recovery jack points
- Dual aerial mounting positions
- Textured matt black powder coat finish with Satin Black stainless steel mesh inserts
- Provision for large spotlights
- Provision to fit off road work lights
- Winch frame rating 9500lb (Hawse fairlead winches only)
- 8000kg rated recovery points
- Steel construction throughout
- Bumper cut design
- Weight: 67.26kg (approx.)
TJM also announced the bars can be ordered now alongside TJM’s range of standard accessories such as winches and lighting.
COMMENTS