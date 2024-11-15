2025 Toyota LandCruiser Prado: Everything you need to know

Order books are officially open in Australia, with the new-gen Prado on sale and en-route to customers.
The 2025 line-up consists of five variants: GX, GXL, VX, Kakadu and an all-new off-road focused Altitude model. The Altitude gets a stabiliser disconnect mechanism (SDM) function, for greater wheel articulation; a locking rear diff; and it will roll on 265/70R18 Toyo Open Country all-terrain tyres.
Pricing starts at $72,500 for the base-spec GX and tops out with the Kakadu at $99,990. Here's everything we know so far 👇
November 2024: Toyota changes ordering process
New process promises improved clarity for buyers waiting for delivery of their new Prado
During the recent launch of the all-new Prado, Toyota announced it has changed the ordering process for this key vehicle.
November 2024: Full Prado specs and features listed
An in-depth look at the all-new Prado line-up
The 2025 Toyota LandCruiser Prado has officially launched in Australia, with the all-new SUV boasting a five-model line-up: GX, GXL, VX, Altitude and Kakadu.
November 2024: Toyota Genuine Accessories available now
The all-new Prado will come with a suite of Toyota Genuine Accessories
When deliveries of the all-new Prado start rolling out, customers will have the option to add-on bespoke Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA).
November 2024: Prado launches in Australia
The new Prado will be sold here in five grades starting from the GX, then the GXL, VX, Altitude, and top-of-the line Kakadu models.
The 250 Series Prado will ride on a variant of the same TNGA-F chassis that underpins the LandCruiser 300 Series, the Lexus GX550 and the Toyota Tundra pick-up.
August 2024: Fuel efficiency confirmed
Order books for the new-gen Toyota LandCruiser Prado will officially open for customers at the end of August. Plus, Toyota has revealed the new Prado’s combined average fuel consumption is now 7.6L/100km.
May 2024: Pricing locked in
Australian pricing has been locked-in for the latest LandCruiser Prado – the first all-new model since 2009 – with customer deliveries set to commence later this year.
April 2024: First UK reviews
The Brits have just been testing the new Prado – known simply as the LandCruiser there. We take a look at what they think of the 4WD ahead of its local launch later this year!
February 2024: Prado line-up detailed
The 2024 Toyota Prado off-road SUV will be offered in five variants when it lands in Australia around May or June.
November 2023: Delays quashed
The 2024 Toyota Prado is still on track to arrive in mid-2024, despite recent media reports saying it had been delayed.
Toyota had originally pencilled in mid-2024 for the Prado’s arrival but a high-ranking Toyota exec was quoted earlier this week as saying the launch was now “somewhere in that third quarter, realistically.” Happily, however, Toyota has today confirmed to 4x4 Australia there is no delay and that the original timing is still correct.
August 2023: Toyota Prado revealed!
The first all-new Toyota LandCruiser Prado in 14 years has debuted with hybrid power, a bigger body and more tech, while an uprated towing capacity is expected.
July 2023: What we can expect from the new Prado
Here is what 4X4 Australia editor Matt Raudonikis hopes to see from the new wagon.
July 2023: First official teasers
The teaser train for Toyota's new Prado has kicked off at last.
It will debut on August 2 at 11:00am AEST, with the latest teaser images pointing to a different look for Australia and Japan compared to the United States and Europe.
As with the related new Lexus GX, the new Prado wears a boxy, somewhat retro design, harking back to LandCruisers of old. Our renders below offer a view of how that might look.
June 2023: New Prado imagined with help from the GX
Thanks to the recent unveiling of the Lexus GX, we've been able to produce new speculative renderings of the 2025 Prado that could be very close to the final design.
What do you think? Check out the renders below, and jump into the comments to share your thoughts!
June 2023: Prado-based Lexus GX unveiled
The 2024 Lexus GX off-road large SUV has debuted – and it is likely bound or Australia. Details below.
May 2023: Prado debut expected this spring, 'smaller 300 Series'
Japanese magazine Best Car Web [↗], translated via car YouTuber Kirk Kreifels [↗], claims the new Toyota Prado will be unveiled in October or November.
As expected, the ‘250 Series’ Prado will be closely related to the new Lexus GX set to debut next week, June 9. We’ll know more about the next-gen Prado when the GX makes its global appearance, with an Australian launch for the upmarket model now all but confirmed.
Rumours circulating in the United States suggest the new Toyota Prado could form the basis for the expected return of the LandCruiser to the North American market, after the larger 200 Series was discontinued in 2020.
In Japan, it is expected to wear LandCruiser 250 badging – but we’ve yet to hear anything suggesting the Prado nameplate won’t remain in Australia, with the new model expected here in 2024.
Under the bonnet, the report claims the new Toyota Prado will retain its 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel shared with the HiLux ute, which currently produces 150kW and 500Nm with a six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.
However, the big news is Toyota’s first hybrid LandCruiser, with the likely addition of the 2.4-litre turbo-petrol ‘Hybrid Max’ powertrain found in the new Tacoma, Crown, Grand Highlander, and the Lexus RX.
It has a 243kW and 630Nm total system output in the Tacoma.
The new Tacoma hybrid, which uses an updated body-on-frame (TNGA-F) architecture shared with the new Prado, has a single electric motor and a 1.87kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
The fully-boxed steel ladder frame chassis also currently provides the bones of the LandCruiser 300 and larger Tundra ute.
Unlike the other vehicles, the Tundra’s hybrid system is more truck-like, with the electric motor sandwiched between the engine and transmission and a mechanical part-time four-wheel-drive system.
While the report states the Prado hybrid will feature a six-speed automatic like the FWD-biased Crown, Grand Highlander and RX, the body-on-frame Tacoma hybrid is matched to an eight-speed automatic that’s more likely for application in the related Prado.
The new Prado is said to be a “slightly smaller version of the 300”, measuring 4900mm long, 1920mm wide and 1900mm tall, with a 2850mm wheelbase.
This is 75mm longer (with flat tailgate), 35mm wider and 10mm taller than the current Prado, while the wheelbase is identical to the LandCruiser 300, with an additional 60mm between the front and rear axle compared to the outgoing model.
The Prado’s characteristic barn door – offered with an external-mounted spare wheel or optional ‘flat’ tailgate – will reportedly make way for a lift-up tailgate similar to the LandCruiser 300 and other SUVs.
Inside, expect the new LandCruiser Prado to mirror Toyota's latest vehicles, with dual 12.3-inch screens, wireless Apple CarPlay, over-the-air software updates, Connected Services, USB-C ports, and the latest active safety features.
The 2024 Toyota LandCruiser Prado is tipped to debut between September and November this year.
Previous reports, below, suggested the new Prado will launch in Japan in April 2024, with an Australian launch likely around this time next year - Jordan Hickey
May 2023: Lexus GX hints at Prado's appearance
Lexus sent live a pair of teaser images of its upcoming GX large SUV. Currently not sold in Australia, the Japanese luxury brand's Aussie arm shared the pictures on its press site, likely foreshadowing a local launch
The GX's fascia looks to be quite a departure from the previous Prado/GX, with the A-Pillars flowing into a bonnet that's elevated on the edges, with a central dip – completely opposite to the current Prado.
More information will come to light soon. In the meantime, make sure to read up on the GX's teasers in detail, and what to expect from the upcoming LandCruiser Prado - Mike Stevens
April 2023: New Prado delayed
Previously due for a mid-2023 reveal, it seems Toyota has pushed the next-gen Prado’s introduction back to April 2024.
Many details remain unchanged, including its transition to a version of the 300 Series' TNGA-F frame platform, but a report from Japanese industry publication Magazine X now suggests a new petrol engine will feature at launch. The report also suggests the car will change its official name from LandCruiser Prado to LandCruiser 250 Series in the Japanese market.
In Japan, Prado's 2.7-litre ‘2TR-FE’ naturally aspirated petrol four-cylinder is to be replaced by the 2.4-litre turbo-petrol from the Lexus NX and Toyota Kluger. Whether Toyota Australia would choose to offer petrol-power in the Prado remains to be seen.
The Prado's familiar 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder sounds like it will remain on the menu, though as suggested in previous reports two electric motors could enter the mix to both improve fuel economy and bolster its 150kW/500Nm outputs.
Others have prophesied the new Prado will pick up the Tundra ute’s powerful 3.5-litre V6 hybrid – though that sounds less likely for the junior LandCruiser. There's also the new Tacoma hybrid (also using TNGA-F platform), so there's no shortage of hybrid solutions in Toyota's arsenal - John Law
November 2022: New Prado rendered!
Following developments in the news cycle (and rumour mill) for the new-gen 2024 Toyota LandCruiser Prado, we've commissioned a pair of speculative renderings to offer some idea of what we can all expect.
It's important to remember the new Prado has not yet been spied in testing of any sort – Toyota is famously good at keeping new models under wraps, thanks to its extensive private proving grounds.
Therefore, our renderings here are based on existing new models in the Toyota range like the big new 300 Series, along with the familiar Prado design lineage and, of course, the below rendering from BestCarWeb in Japan. They're often fairly close in their renders, suggesting an inside source.
What do you think of our artist's speculative impression of the new Prado? It'll be interesting to see if the grille frame ends up being as big and bold as this - Mike Stevens
November 2022: A long time in the making
Initially anticipated for this year, its release has been pushed back. Reports are now suggesting we could see the new Prado as soon as mid-2023 with hybrid powertrains on board.
Typically, the smaller Prado would follow a year behind the full-size LandCruiser. That would’ve seen the new Prado debut this year, but supply and production issues have delayed its release.
By the time 2023 rolls around the fourth-gen 150 Series Prado will have been on-sale for 14 years. In that time, Prado was upgraded to a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder (2015) that got a grunt bump in 2020.
Japanese outlet Best Car Web has reported the new Prado will pack the option of two hybrid powertrains, one petrol and one diesel. Under the new Prado’s bonnet will be not just one, but the option of two hybrid powertrains – at least in Japan.
The report suggests the 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder will get an electric boost from two motors drawing power from a lithium-ion battery. Whether it will get the RAV4’s eFour system that has a single motor driving the rear wheels is not confirmed.
We would expect power to climb above the current 150kW, and torque best 500Nm, especially given the Prado’s popularity for towing.
There will also be a petrol-based hybrid, though information seems less locked in. The Prado could use a 2.5-litre engine, or the turbocharged 2.4-litre from the Lexus NX 350. While the Prado is sold exclusively with a diesel engine in Australia, the current-gen car is offered with both fuel types at home and the Japanese prefer petrol Prados.
Given Prado and HiLux typically share powertrains, it’s possible this new pair of hybrids could land in Australia’s best-selling ute. Again details are sparse at the moment but like its 300 Series sibling the new Prado’s underpinnings may be revamped, and fall into the Global Architecture (TNGA).
The Prado may adopt a modified version of the 300 Series/Tundra’s GA-F body-on frame platform, as the report notes Prado will retain its 2790mm wheelbase and 1585mm track width.
You may remember that the 300 Series retained its wheelbase and length from 200 Series, though Toyota assures us the GA-F platform it uses is all new - John Law
