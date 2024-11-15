2025 Toyota LandCruiser Prado: Everything you need to know

Rumours circulating in the United States suggest the new Toyota Prado could form the basis for the expected return of the LandCruiser to the North American market, after the larger 200 Series was discontinued in 2020. In Japan, it is expected to wear LandCruiser 250 badging – but we’ve yet to hear anything suggesting the Prado nameplate won’t remain in Australia, with the new model expected here in 2024. Under the bonnet, the report claims the new Toyota Prado will retain its 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel shared with the HiLux ute, which currently produces 150kW and 500Nm with a six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. However, the big news is Toyota’s first hybrid LandCruiser, with the likely addition of the 2.4-litre turbo-petrol ‘Hybrid Max’ powertrain found in the new Tacoma, Crown, Grand Highlander, and the Lexus RX. It has a 243kW and 630Nm total system output in the Tacoma. The new Tacoma hybrid, which uses an updated body-on-frame (TNGA-F) architecture shared with the new Prado, has a single electric motor and a 1.87kWh lithium-ion battery pack. 15 2024 Toyota LandCruiser Prado speculative rendering | Wheels Media The fully-boxed steel ladder frame chassis also currently provides the bones of the LandCruiser 300 and larger Tundra ute.

Unlike the other vehicles, the Tundra's hybrid system is more truck-like, with the electric motor sandwiched between the engine and transmission and a mechanical part-time four-wheel-drive system. While the report states the Prado hybrid will feature a six-speed automatic like the FWD-biased Crown, Grand Highlander and RX, the body-on-frame Tacoma hybrid is matched to an eight-speed automatic that's more likely for application in the related Prado. The new Prado is said to be a "slightly smaller version of the 300", measuring 4900mm long, 1920mm wide and 1900mm tall, with a 2850mm wheelbase. This is 75mm longer (with flat tailgate), 35mm wider and 10mm taller than the current Prado, while the wheelbase is identical to the LandCruiser 300, with an additional 60mm between the front and rear axle compared to the outgoing model. 15 The Prado's characteristic barn door – offered with an external-mounted spare wheel or optional 'flat' tailgate – will reportedly make way for a lift-up tailgate similar to the LandCruiser 300 and other SUVs. Inside, expect the new LandCruiser Prado to mirror Toyota's latest vehicles, with dual 12.3-inch screens, wireless Apple CarPlay, over-the-air software updates, Connected Services, USB-C ports, and the latest active safety features. The 2024 Toyota LandCruiser Prado is tipped to debut between September and November this year. Previous reports, below, suggested the new Prado will launch in Japan in April 2024, with an Australian launch likely around this time next year - Jordan Hickey 15 May 2023: Lexus GX hints at Prado's appearance Lexus sent live a pair of teaser images of its upcoming GX large SUV. Currently not sold in Australia, the Japanese luxury brand's Aussie arm shared the pictures on its press site, likely foreshadowing a local launch

The Prado's familiar 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder sounds like it will remain on the menu, though as suggested in previous reports two electric motors could enter the mix to both improve fuel economy and bolster its 150kW/500Nm outputs. Others have prophesied the new Prado will pick up the Tundra ute's powerful 3.5-litre V6 hybrid – though that sounds less likely for the junior LandCruiser. There's also the new Tacoma hybrid (also using TNGA-F platform), so there's no shortage of hybrid solutions in Toyota's arsenal - John Law November 2022: New Prado rendered! Following developments in the news cycle (and rumour mill) for the new-gen 2024 Toyota LandCruiser Prado, we've commissioned a pair of speculative renderings to offer some idea of what we can all expect.

It's important to remember the new Prado has not yet been spied in testing of any sort – Toyota is famously good at keeping new models under wraps, thanks to its extensive private proving grounds. 15 Therefore, our renderings here are based on existing new models in the Toyota range like the big new 300 Series, along with the familiar Prado design lineage and, of course, the below rendering from BestCarWeb in Japan. They're often fairly close in their renders, suggesting an inside source. What do you think of our artist's speculative impression of the new Prado? It'll be interesting to see if the grille frame ends up being as big and bold as this - Mike Stevens 15 2024 Prado rendering via BestCarWeb Japan November 2022: A long time in the making Initially anticipated for this year, its release has been pushed back. Reports are now suggesting we could see the new Prado as soon as mid-2023 with hybrid powertrains on board.

Typically, the smaller Prado would follow a year behind the full-size LandCruiser. That would’ve seen the new Prado debut this year, but supply and production issues have delayed its release. By the time 2023 rolls around the fourth-gen 150 Series Prado will have been on-sale for 14 years. In that time, Prado was upgraded to a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder (2015) that got a grunt bump in 2020. 15 Pictured here is last year's Prado Matte Black Japanese outlet Best Car Web has reported the new Prado will pack the option of two hybrid powertrains, one petrol and one diesel. Under the new Prado’s bonnet will be not just one, but the option of two hybrid powertrains – at least in Japan.

The report suggests the 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder will get an electric boost from two motors drawing power from a lithium-ion battery. Whether it will get the RAV4’s eFour system that has a single motor driving the rear wheels is not confirmed. We would expect power to climb above the current 150kW, and torque best 500Nm, especially given the Prado’s popularity for towing. 15 There will also be a petrol-based hybrid, though information seems less locked in. The Prado could use a 2.5-litre engine, or the turbocharged 2.4-litre from the Lexus NX 350. While the Prado is sold exclusively with a diesel engine in Australia, the current-gen car is offered with both fuel types at home and the Japanese prefer petrol Prados.