MSA 4x4 are offering some epic Black Friday Deals this November

As Black Friday rolls through Australia, MSA 4X4 is offering substantial discounts on their top-tier 4WD accessories. We've written extensively about the innovative and durable products MSA 4X4 builds and we reckon this is a great time to get a deal if you're an off-road enthusiasts who wants to enhance your vehicles without stretching the budget. The sale kicked off on Friday, November 22, 2024, and runs until 11:59 PM AEDT on Friday, December 6, 2024 so there is still plenty of time to get in and get a deal. So load up that shopping cart with the some of MSA's products in the list below and once you go to check out you can apply a stack of Black Friday coupons to get a healthy discount. MSA 4X4’s 2024 Black Friday Deals

Drop Slides: Enjoy up to 15% off MSA's Drop Slides, designed to provide easy access to your fridge or gear. MSA really are one of the best in the game and these slides are engineered for strength and convenience. Storage Drawer Systems: Secure a 25% discount on MSA's Storage Drawer Systems, perfect for organizing your equipment and maximizing space in your 4WD. Built with quality materials, these drawers are both durable and practical. Canvas Seat Covers: Protect your seats with MSA's premium Canvas Seat Covers, now available at 20% off. Tailored for a snug fit, they offer excellent protection against the rigors of off-road adventures. Fridge Barriers: Keep your fridge secure with a 15% discount on MSA's Fridge Barriers. These barriers ensure your fridge stays in place, no matter how rough the terrain gets.

Rear Wheel Bags: Take advantage of 10% off MSA's Rear Wheel Bags, ideal for storing rubbish or wet gear, keeping your vehicle's interior clean and odor-free. To get a closer look at all these deals go to their Black Friday Specials page here https://msa4x4.com.au/black-friday-specials/ Before you look for any other MSA 4x4 deals it's worth noting Black Friday orders must be placed through the MSA online store during the sale period to receive their stated discounts.