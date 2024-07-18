RECRE8 Automotive Group is your one-stop shop for touring 4WDs

There’s a good reason you'll find plenty of Rambler 4x4s at 4X4 Australia: They are comprehensive turnkey vehicles modified and equipped for off-road escapades anywhere around Australia.

In 2023, Rambler Vehicles merged with ASG 4x4 and Spinifex Manufacturing to become a one-stop shop for new turn-key custom touring four-wheel drives, known as the Recre8 Automotive Group.

The builds are typically high-end, go-anywhere tourers that can sustain off-grid living. The builds start with new vehicles that undergo bumper-to-bumper transformations to deliver a touring rig created to suit the customer’s plans and expectations. The customer then takes delivery of a new 4x4 that is completely ready to hit the road and go travelling around the country.

They even give a nationwide three-year/100,000km warranty on all accessories and modifications, regardless of the manufacturer’s warranty!

Here's all our Rambler content to feast your eyes on! 👇

JUMP AHEAD

Shop truck: 200 Series LandCruiser

Next level: Another 200 Series LandCruiser

Work of art: 79 Series LandCruiser

Top-tier: A trio of touring trucks

Boss level: Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss

Monster: LandCruiser 79 by TJM

Wild thing: 2021 D-MAX

First look: 300 Series LandCruiser

Merger: Recre8 Automotive Group