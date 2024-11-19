2024 BLUETTI Black Friday sale is now on!

This Black Friday, simplify your holiday shopping with BLUETTI’s exceptional deals on portable power stations, which are practical gifts for both indoor and outdoor use. The BLUETTI Black Friday sale runs from November 11 to December 3, so now is the time to snag some holiday gifts for your loved ones.

Get the Elite 200 V2 at a special launch price of A$2,499 from November 13 until December 3. Use the discount code to get an extra 5% OFF: PRElite200 (13 Nov- 3 Dec). It will be available for presale on BLUETTI’s website.

All-round power: BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 portable power station

BLUETTI’s latest innovation the Elite 200 V2 is a dream gift for anyone seeking cutting-edge, durable power for camping, home backup, or road trips. Built with automotive-grade LiFePO4 batteries, it offers over 6,000 charge cycles—over 17 years of daily use. With a 2,073.6Wh capacity and a 2,600W output, it’s powerful enough to run household essentials like refrigerators, microwaves, coffee makers, and even air conditioners. It charges quickly, reaching 0-80% in just 45 minutes with dual 1,800W AC and 1,000W solar inputs. Backed by BLUETTI’s proprietary technologies, the compact powerhouse is safe to use in caravans, campers, trailers, or small work sheds.

Practical gifts for homeowners: AC300 and AC500 home backup power series

The AC300 and AC500 home battery backup systems provide peace of mind for homeowners during power outages and substantial savings on electricity bills. On sunny days, the AC300 + B300K combo can harness up to 2,400W solar energy, fully recharging its 2,764.8Wh battery in around 2 hours. This stored solar power can then power the house at night or during blackouts. The AC300+B300K is now A$3899, down from A$4999. Go solar with AC300+B300K+PV350D set at a record-low price of A$4898.