2024 Christmas gift guide: BLUETTI power-saving solutions

Class-leading portable power, whenever and wherever you need it

4X4 Australia staff
BLUETTI is a leading brand in the clean energy storage industry, and it has a selection of cutting-edge products available in Australia to ensure you'll always have power - and you'll avoid exorbitant power bills - on your next camping adventure. Here is a selection of great Christmas gift ideas!

BLUETTI AC180 (1152Wh/1800W)

The go-to power solution for Aussie campers and off-roaders. Power your fridge, laptop, or radios effortlessly, with fast recharging capabilities via solar or car.

BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 Power Station (2073Wh/2600W)

Built tough with an EV-grade LiFePO4 battery for 6,000+ charge cycles or 17 years of daily use. Perfect for powering a portable AC, kettle, or cooktop on your overlanding adventures or as a reliable home backup.

BLUETTI Handsfree Backpack Power Station

Charge your camera gear hands-free with this ergonomic backpack. Keep outdoor photographers staying focused on the moment during remote shoots.

4X4 Australia staff

COMMENTS

