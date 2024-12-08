Toyota HiLux gets a Terrain Tamer Disc brake conversion

It’s been an unfortunate compromise for decades that almost all utes in Australia are subjected to inferior drum brake rear ends. Wagons, on the other hand, have been graced with the superior braking system of discs. Terrain Tamer has developed a disc brake conversion kit for a few Australian-sold utes to address the problem, enhancing the braking system significantly. 9 Comprehensive Terrain Tamer disc replacement kit Given I’ll be towing, off-road driving, touring, carting heavy loads, tackling the nine-to-five bump and grind, plus generally expecting a lot from my vehicle’s braking system, I ticked the upgraded brakes in the box of mods that I wanted early in the ownership of my HiLux. Yes, a major proportion of braking in any vehicle is biased to the front brakes. But the rear brakes are equally important when it comes to doing their job, time after time, especially with multiple braking events like descending long, steep hills with and without a load or a trailer. Upgrading from drums and shoes to discs and pads will go a long way to improve overall stopping performance. 9 Calipers and shoes tackle the braking duties How does it happen? The complete OE drum brake system and the backing plate are removed from the vehicle. In its place, a new backing plate, a smaller drum parking brake setup, and slotted and vented discs with pads and callipers are grafted into position.

There is no welding, cutting or butchering to fit this kit; it’s all straightforward, but sound mechanical aptitude is needed to fit the complete kit. The drum-in-disc setup is akin to my previous LandCruiser TroopCarrier, an OE fitment that works well. 9 Handbrake is a drum in disc design, AKA LandCruiser While the handbrake system via the smaller drum is a much smaller setup than factory, it has proved to work well in the time I’ve had it fitted. The system holds on both forwards and rear slopes, and provides a good short lever action via the centre-mounted internal handbrake lever, which remains unchanged. I have no doubt the handbrake will need adjusting from time to time, but that’s easy via the traditional slot in the backing plate, into which a small lever (or screwdriver) spins the adjuster knob to tighten or loosen the shoes. 9 Slotted and vented disc replaces the drum Once the system has been bled, tested and checked, it’s simply time to roll out the door with a revamped brake system. Given the depth of the inner handbrake drum design, the wheel track (from the left to right-hand side of the vehicle) remains unchanged, so there’s no need for other changes to ensure driveability.

While the disc brake conversion is ADR approved, the authorities still need a nod from an engineer to satisfy them that it’s all okay. That’s more of a double check on the installation and to complete paperwork than testing the equipment or braking ability, as that has all been done by Terrain Tamer. 9 Venting helps rid heat build-up during braking Seat-of-the-pants testing Since fitment, I have only completed a few hundred kays of on- and off-road testing in the HiLux to date. I’ve simulated emergency braking, undertaken repeated high-speed-to-stop manoeuvres, as well as stop-start traffic, and I have nothing but full marks to give to the Terrain Tamer disc brake conversion. While I don’t have a suitable-weight caravan to tow, I do have my 12x6 tandem axle trailer with 1.5 tonne Kubota tractor on board, which provided enough of a heavy-weight tow simulation to test the brakes. 9 Depth of the inner handbrake drum ensures factory wheel track When towing, my 3.0-litre HiLux needs a bit more oomph to tackle steep gradients, and that outlines the general forgetfulness, or perhaps negligence, of many drivers; they want to up the power and torque figures, which is all good, but forget about hauling the whole show safely. Yes, I’ll tackle a power upgrade later via an exhaust system and remap, but I have ensured the safety of a top-notch braking system comes first, given my use of the HiLux.