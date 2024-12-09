VW Amarok brakes overhauled with Bendix Ultimate brake upgrade kit

I had definitely received my money’s worth, but after 96,000km it was definitely time to replace the old brakes on my Amarok.

So, I started shopping around and putting some serious research into performance, value for money, and other key factors that make or break a brake. After considering all the options, I decided to go with the Bendix Ultimate Brake upgrade kit, as it truly stands out and is complete with everything you need to get the job done right.

As a former motor mechanic, I felt confident I could handle the full brake changeover myself. However, to be clear, if you’re not experienced with brake work, I wouldn’t recommend tackling this job on your own. Brakes are critical to safety, so if you’re unsure, always consult a qualified workshop or mechanic. It’s simply not worth the risk to save a few dollars.

What really impressed me about the Bendix Ultimate kit is how comprehensive it is. It includes absolutely everything you need, from pads and rotors to all of the necessary clips and guide pins. The only thing you’ll need is the right set of tools – and if you’re doing the rear brakes yourself, you’ll need a caliper tool to wind back the pistons.