VW Amarok brakes overhauled with Bendix Ultimate brake upgrade kit

I had definitely received my money’s worth, but after 96,000km it was definitely time to replace the old brakes on my Amarok.
So, I started shopping around and putting some serious research into performance, value for money, and other key factors that make or break a brake. After considering all the options, I decided to go with the Bendix Ultimate Brake upgrade kit, as it truly stands out and is complete with everything you need to get the job done right.
As a former motor mechanic, I felt confident I could handle the full brake changeover myself. However, to be clear, if you’re not experienced with brake work, I wouldn’t recommend tackling this job on your own. Brakes are critical to safety, so if you’re unsure, always consult a qualified workshop or mechanic. It’s simply not worth the risk to save a few dollars.
What really impressed me about the Bendix Ultimate kit is how comprehensive it is. It includes absolutely everything you need, from pads and rotors to all of the necessary clips and guide pins. The only thing you’ll need is the right set of tools – and if you’re doing the rear brakes yourself, you’ll need a caliper tool to wind back the pistons.
Removing the old calipers and brake pads was a straightforward process. I made sure to clean up any brake dust and dirt using Bendix’s Brake Cleaner. It’s an excellent product that makes clean-up quick and easy. Replacing the brake pads was also a simple task, especially since the kit comes with everything you need to complete the job.
One feature that stood out was the diamond-tip slots on the rotors. Not only do they look great, but they’re also highly functional. The Ultimate 4WD Disc Brake Pads are designed for demanding conditions, perfect for a 4WD like mine. They feature Bendix’s Mechanical Retention System (MRS), which improves pad attachment strength, and their high-tech ceramic formulation reduces dust and noise.
Initially, I wasn’t sure if I should replace the brake lines, but I’m glad I did. The Bendix braided brake lines not only look great in their cool blue colour, but they also reduce expansion compared to traditional rubber hoses. This results in better performance and a firmer brake pedal, which is a noticeable improvement.
With this upgrade, I’m extremely confident in the quality and performance of my new brakes. Given I often tow trailers with up to three dirt bikes, gear, and four people on board, this upgrade provides the reliability I need. Whether I’m handling a heavy load on steep hills like those out of Kangaroo Valley, or having to slam on the brakes in an emergency, I know I’ve got the braking power I need to stop on a dime.
Bendix Ultimate 4WD brake upgrade kit: What's included 👇
- Bendix Ultimate brake rotors
- Front set of Bendix Ultimate 4WD brake pads
- Front and rear extended braided brake lines
- Two bottles of brake fluid
- A can of brake cleaner
- A tube of brake parts lubricant
- Bendix rotor wipes
- New clips and caliper guide pins
- A 60L icebox with stubby holder
