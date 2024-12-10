2025 Ford Ranger PHEV vs BYD Shark: SPEC BATTLE!

Australia’s dual-cab landscape is in the midst of a shake-up, with a number of plug-in hybrid variants launching or arriving soon.
The most anticipated of course is the Ford Ranger PHEV, which debuted globally in September 2024. Set to build on the ongoing success of the Ranger nameplate in Australia – perennially our best-selling 4x4 vehicle – the Ranger plug-in hybrid drivetrain will be available for Wildtrak, Sport and XLT variants within the Ranger line-up – as well as an all-new Stormtrak launch edition.
With some details now revealed, we thought it would be a great opportunity to line its known specs up against another plug-in hybrid that’s currently making waves: the BYD Shark. Order books opened for the Shark 6 in late October 2024, with BYD listing it in Australia at a competitive price of $57,900 (excluding on-road costs).
Both vehicles are expected to rock the status quo, so let’s take a closer look at them side-by-side 👇
JUMP AHEAD
Powertrain and drive modes
The BYD Shark features a ‘Dual Mode Off-Road’ plug-in hybrid system which pairs a 170kW 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol and dual electric motors, for a claimed combined power output of 321kW. This combination is said to propel the Shark from 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds. The Shark has three terrain modes – Sand, Mud and Snow – as well as instant torque distribution between the front and rear wheels. It runs on independent coil-spring rear suspension.
The Ranger PHEV powertrain combines a 2.3-litre turbocharged EcoBoost petrol engine with a 75kW electric motor and an 11.8kWh battery, which can be charged externally, by the petrol engine, or through regenerative braking. A modular hybrid transmission integrates the e-motor and separator clutch, allowing the electric and internal combustion engine to work together or separately.
The Ranger PHEV features a Terrain Management System with multiple selectable drive modes: Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery, Tow/Haul, Mud/Ruts, and Sand. Also included is Ford’s Advanced 4WD system, a dual-range transfer case, and a rear differential lock.
Driving range
The Shark has a claimed electric-only range of 100km and a combined driving range when running as a hybrid of up to 800km. Fuel consumption is rated at 7.5L/100km.
Ford has stated the PHEV can be charged overnight to full using a standard household plug, and it has a range of more than 45km in electric-only mode – about 25km less than the Shark. The Ranger PHEV has four EV modes: Auto EV, EV Now (provides all-electric drive), EV Later (stores a portion of charge for later use), and EV Charge (recharges the battery while driving). When the battery is nearing depletion, the system will automatically revert to Auto EV mode.
Dimensions, payload and towing capacity
The BYD Shark measures 5457mm long, 1971mm wide and 1925mm tall, and it has a wheelbase of 2920mm, making it one of the largest utes in the midsize class. For context, the Shark is 87mm longer, 53mm wider and 39mm taller than a Ranger Wildtrak – exact dimensions for the Ranger PHEV have not yet been released. The Shark's payload is listed at 835kg and it has a lower-than-standard towing capacity of 2500kg. By contrast, Ford says the Ranger PHEV will be able to carry a payload of up to 1000kg and tow up to 3500kg.
Interior
Key interior features of the Shark include a genuine leather-wrapped steering wheel; 10.25-inch LCD screen; imitation leather-wrapped seats; wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; a 15.6-inch rotating screen; and fixed side steps. The driver’s seat features eight-way power adjustment and four-way lumbar power adjustment, and both front seats are heated and ventilated.
The Ranger PHEV’s interior is expected to remain the same as its combustion-powered siblings, but a new addition is Pro Power Onboard tech, which enables owners to power tools, run fridges and keep devices charged while camping. It offers a maximum of 6.9kW, with a total of three power outlets throughout the vehicle – one in the cabin and two in the ute bed.
Pricing
The BYD Shark's competitive introductory price of $57,900 (excluding on roads) is going to be hard for the Ranger PHEV to match, with Ford expected to confirm pricing closer to the vehicle's launch. The Ranger PHEV is expected to range from about $75,000 to $80,000 for the lower-spec XLT, and closer to $90,000 or $100,000 for the launch-spec Stormtrak.
The compelling price tag of the BYD Shark saw close to 4000 customers sign on the dotted line in the first month of sales. We even bought one!
COMMENTS