2025 Ford Ranger PHEV vs BYD Shark: SPEC BATTLE!

The Ranger PHEV features a Terrain Management System with multiple selectable drive modes: Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery, Tow/Haul, Mud/Ruts, and Sand. Also included is Ford’s Advanced 4WD system, a dual-range transfer case, and a rear differential lock. News 2024 BYD Shark ute: Everything we know Bite-sized coverage of everything we already know about the hotly anticipated BYD Shark 6 10 Dec 2024 Driving range The Shark has a claimed electric-only range of 100km and a combined driving range when running as a hybrid of up to 800km. Fuel consumption is rated at 7.5L/100km. Ford has stated the PHEV can be charged overnight to full using a standard household plug, and it has a range of more than 45km in electric-only mode – about 25km less than the Shark. The Ranger PHEV has four EV modes: Auto EV, EV Now (provides all-electric drive), EV Later (stores a portion of charge for later use), and EV Charge (recharges the battery while driving). When the battery is nearing depletion, the system will automatically revert to Auto EV mode. News 2025 Ford Ranger PHEV: Everything we know so far Ranger plug-in hybrid is slated to arrive locally in 2025 10 Dec 2024 Dimensions, payload and towing capacity The BYD Shark measures 5457mm long, 1971mm wide and 1925mm tall, and it has a wheelbase of 2920mm, making it one of the largest utes in the midsize class. For context, the Shark is 87mm longer, 53mm wider and 39mm taller than a Ranger Wildtrak – exact dimensions for the Ranger PHEV have not yet been released. The Shark's payload is listed at 835kg and it has a lower-than-standard towing capacity of 2500kg. By contrast, Ford says the Ranger PHEV will be able to carry a payload of up to 1000kg and tow up to 3500kg. Interior Key interior features of the Shark include a genuine leather-wrapped steering wheel; 10.25-inch LCD screen; imitation leather-wrapped seats; wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; a 15.6-inch rotating screen; and fixed side steps. The driver’s seat features eight-way power adjustment and four-way lumbar power adjustment, and both front seats are heated and ventilated.