We just bought a 2025 BYD Shark 6 ute!

We've just placed an order for a brand-spanking new BYD Shark 6!

We can't wait to get our hands on it and put it to through the 4X4 Australia torture test, where we'll see how it copes off-road and beyond city lights. We'll also aim to bring it on as many comparison tests and trips as possible, so there'll be no shortage of Shark content in 2025!

"BYD Shark 6 production commences in December, with vehicles scheduled to arrive in Australia from January 2025," BYD told us once the purchase was complete. "We'll let you know when once your vehicle has been produced and is on its way to Australia."

The Shark will launch in Australia at an alluring price of $57,900, with only one model variant available initially.

Powered by BYD’s DM-O (Dual-Mode Off-road) system, the Shark combines a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with dual electric motors, producing 321kW and 650Nm. This gives it enough juice to reach 100km/h from a standstill in just 5.7 seconds. A 29.58kWh Blade battery provides 100km of electric-only range and a total driving range of up to 800km.