Ford Australia kills electric Puma plan, citing "market dynamics"

Ford has dropped the axe on model after model in its Australian line-up, and today it has killed another before it even had a chance at life: the newly revealed Puma Gen-E. Snuck into a press release announcing plans to introduce the Transit Custom, the small electric SUV's aborted arrival is described as "part of a broader portfolio decision that also includes the company ceasing plans to introduce the fully-electric Puma Gen-E". 13 Ford Australia marketing boss Ambrose Henderson said: “Since we announced that the Puma Gen-E would join the Ford Australia line-up in early 2023, the EV market, in particular for small SUVs, has changed significantly." “There are many factors that influence whether a vehicle’s business case stacks up – such as economic trends, material costs, consumer incentives and global supply chain – and after weighing these up, we took the call that we were better to focus our electrified line-up on other models.” The shape of Australia's EV market hasn't slowed the likes of Hyundai and Kia in charging towards electric, or the flood of affordable Chinese EVs, but Ford is far from alone among 'legacy' brands in hesitating on EVs – thanks partly to a generally stunted electrification plan among the Japanese brands, and a desperate rush to avoid far heftier emissions penalties in Europe.