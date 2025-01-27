Genesis GV60 gets its tracks on for new mountain rescue concept

Genesis has shown off a new snow-rescue concept based on its GV60 electric vehicle, revealed at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 in Davos, Switzerland.

Called the GV60 Mountain Intervention Vehicle (MIV) Concept, it was displayed at the AMERON Davos Swiss Mountain Resort.

This is the third time Genesis has brought a concept vehicle to Davos, following the Genesis X Concept in 2023 and the Genesis X Snow Speedium Concept in 2024.

This year’s concept is based on the existing GV60 electric vehicle, which was just last week unveiled in its updated 2025 form.

Unlike the regular GV60, the MIV is described as a purpose-built vehicle for rescue support tasks in demanding environments.

Genesis says the concept is inspired by small unit support vehicles (SUSVs), with the best-known example probably being the Bandvagn 206 developed in the 1970s and its modern successor, the BvS10.

7 Click above for more photos

Like the Bandvagns, the slightly more stylish GV60 MIV is equipped with snow tracks instead of wheels, and makes good use of its existing vehicle-to-load (V2L) system – allowing it to supply power to external devices.