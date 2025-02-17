Kia reveals EV4 – and it’s not an SUV!

Kia has provided a first look at its new EV4 electric small car - with concept car styling and both sedan and hatchback bodystyles. Yet to be confirmed for Australian sales, the EV4 is the first global electric Kia that’s not an SUV.
Slotting between the EV3 and the EV5 in the electric Kia lineup, the EV4 will be available in sedan and hatchback bodystyles, and will rival cars like the Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2 and MG 4.
Australian availability is yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely the EV4 will be sold locally given the company sells a big range of EVs like the EV6 and EV9 SUVs.
The EV4’s styling - like its siblings - is sharp and futuristic, and features the brand’s latest ‘EV Tiger Face’ design theme. The vertical lighting units speak more to the brand’s new styling identity, while the heavily raked roofline is decidedly coupe-like.
The hatchback is boxier for more practicality and features an upright D-pillar that’s similar to the new petrol-powered K4 small car with which the EV4 will share showroom space.
Kia also revealed GT-Line variants, which receive a new wheel design and sportier-looking bumpers.
Interior images are yet to be published, but it’s expected that the EV4’s interior will follow the EV3, EV5 and EV9 interiors. That means dual 12.3-inch screens with a 5.0-inch climate control screen separating them, and a row of physical shortcut buttons for greater user-friendliness.
Technical details are also yet to be revealed, but it’s likely that the EV4 will use the EV3’s version of the company’s ‘E-GMP’ platform, with electricals running at 400V to save cost over the 800V that the EV6 and EV9 use.
The EV3 uses a 150kW/283Nm front-mounted electric motor, something that the EV4 is expected to follow, with all-wheel drive versions also likely. Battery options are also likely to mirror the EV3 with 58.3kWh and 81.4kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) sizes available, with WLTP-rated range likely to exceed the EV3’s 436km-605km ratings.
The Kia EV4 will make its world debut on Thursday, February 27 in Spain, with more details expected then.
