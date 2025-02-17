Kia reveals EV4 – and it’s not an SUV!

Kia has provided a first look at its new EV4 electric small car - with concept car styling and both sedan and hatchback bodystyles. Yet to be confirmed for Australian sales, the EV4 is the first global electric Kia that’s not an SUV.

Slotting between the EV3 and the EV5 in the electric Kia lineup, the EV4 will be available in sedan and hatchback bodystyles, and will rival cars like the Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2 and MG 4.

Australian availability is yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely the EV4 will be sold locally given the company sells a big range of EVs like the EV6 and EV9 SUVs.

The EV4’s styling - like its siblings - is sharp and futuristic, and features the brand’s latest ‘EV Tiger Face’ design theme. The vertical lighting units speak more to the brand’s new styling identity, while the heavily raked roofline is decidedly coupe-like.

The hatchback is boxier for more practicality and features an upright D-pillar that’s similar to the new petrol-powered K4 small car with which the EV4 will share showroom space.