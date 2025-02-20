Kia PV5: Electric people-mover and van revealed in more detail

Kia has unveiled the exterior design of its upcoming PV5 Passenger and Cargo electric vans, following its debut as a concept at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2024.

The PV5's initial CES appearance saw it showcased alongside the larger PV7 and the smaller PV1, all revealed as part of Kia's long overdue return to the commercial vehicle market.

4

Kia says the PV5 will be available in multiple configurations, designed to meet a range of customer needs, with the most obvious being basic people-mover and cargo van bodies.

Beyond the passenger and cargo variants, Kia plans to introduce specialised conversion options. Further details on these will be released at the 2025 Kia EV Day, to be held in Spain.

Kia already has a people mover in the form of the popular Carnival, but where that model is car-based and petrol/diesel-powered family offering, the PV5 will veer closer to Hyundai's Staria and Staria Load twins – but with electric power.

4

In ways the Carnival can't, the PV5's design prioritises modularity and customisation.

According to Karim Habib, Head of Kia Global Design, the vehicle's aesthetic adheres to Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. The goal, he says, is for each model to project a solid, futuristic, and capable character.