Kia PV5: Electric people-mover and van revealed in more detail

Kia reveals exterior design of its upcoming PV5 commercial vehicle range

Mike Stevens
Kia has unveiled the exterior design of its upcoming PV5 Passenger and Cargo electric vans, following its debut as a concept at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2024.

The PV5's initial CES appearance saw it showcased alongside the larger PV7 and the smaller PV1, all revealed as part of Kia's long overdue return to the commercial vehicle market.

Kia says the PV5 will be available in multiple configurations, designed to meet a range of customer needs, with the most obvious being basic people-mover and cargo van bodies.

Beyond the passenger and cargo variants, Kia plans to introduce specialised conversion options. Further details on these will be released at the 2025 Kia EV Day, to be held in Spain.

Kia already has a people mover in the form of the popular Carnival, but where that model is car-based and petrol/diesel-powered family offering, the PV5 will veer closer to Hyundai's Staria and Staria Load twins – but with electric power.

In ways the Carnival can't, the PV5's design prioritises modularity and customisation.

According to Karim Habib, Head of Kia Global Design, the vehicle's aesthetic adheres to Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. The goal, he says, is for each model to project a solid, futuristic, and capable character.

The PV5 Cargo model shares the geometric design language of the passenger model but incorporates a boxier profile to maximise internal space.

A key feature of the Cargo variant is its twin side-opening tailgate doors, designed to improve loading and unloading practicality.

The rear design is intended to complement the side lines, creating a solid and modern look, and contributing to the vehicle’s overall load capacity.

As for the rest, Kia has not yet revealed specific details regarding the PV5’s powertrain, including power and torque figures, battery capacity, or range. Expect those figures to come at Kia's EV Day event on February 24.

Mike Stevens
Contributor
Mike Stevens has been writing, ranting and raving about cars for nearly 20 years, after throwing in the towel on a decade of graphic design. He's still not sure if that was the right call, but... cars! Instagram: @yomikestevens


 

