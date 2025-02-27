2026 Kia EV2: Australian launch "highly unlikely" for compact EV

Snapshot Urban-focused EV: Compact SUV designed for city driving, launching in 2026

Range Options: Expect 300-440km range with two battery choices (LFP and NMC)

FWD Standard: Likely single-motor, front-wheel-drive configuration.

Kia's expanding EV range is about to grow further with another new addition: the EV2, a compact electric SUV built in and aimed primarily at the European market.

But, as Wheels reported way back in 2023, the EV2's Euro sourcing and diminutive proportions make it unlikely for Australia. "Highly unlikely", in fact. That's the word from Kia's Australian office.

"We would like to offer EV2, however, production out of Slovakia does present some hurdles when it comes to logistics and cost, so it is highly unlikely," a Kia Australia spokesperson told Wheels this week.

This won't be a revelation to keen watchers, of course.

The smaller the car, the tighter the profit margins – and while Australian motorists haven't dismissed compact SUVs as quickly as they did light hatches, it seems only the Chinese brands with their various advantages have any appetite for offering their littlest models in Australia.