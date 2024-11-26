MG Cyberster
News
-
COTY
2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: MG CYBERSTER
The MG Cyberster represents a flurry of firsts – an all-electric roadster unlike anything we’ve yet seen from anyone; a super-expensive sports car from MG; and arguably the first genuinely desirable-looking car to arrive here from China.
-
News
New Electric Cars for Australia: Every EV for 2024 & beyond ⚡
The EV revolution is gaining strength in Australia, which means greater diversity and choice for buyers
-
News
New Sports Cars coming to Australia in 2025
Craving some excitement in your life? Let Wheels tell you about 13 of the hottest sports cars and performance cars that are heading to Australia in 2025, from head-kicking hypercars to humble hot hatches.
-
News
2025 MG Cyberster EV roadster: $115K Australian pricing confirmed
MG's most expensive model ever offered is now in Australia, with this week's launch of $115,000 MG Cyberster electric roadster
-
-
2024 MG Cyberster: pricing confirmed, order books open
-
Top 40 cars of 2024: 10 to 1
-
2023 Shanghai motor show: The 5 most important reveals
-
2024 MG Cyberster spied ahead of reveal following last year's teaser