MG Motor Australia has launched a new variant of the Cyberster electric roadster, which has traded the dual-motor all-wheel drive drivetrain for a rear-drive one with a lower starting price of $99,900 plus on-road costs.

Removing the front motor has reduced the Cyberster’s outputs from 375kW/725Nm to a still-healthy 250kW/475Nm, while the 0-100km/h sprint time has increased by two seconds to 5.2, which is still quick.

Using the same 77kWh battery as the AWD car, the RWD Cyberster’s range increases from 500km to 552km (NEDC) thanks to its 135kg lesser weight.

Aside from the drivetrain, there have also been a few changes to the RWD Cyberster: its wheels are now an inch smaller at 19-inches, and the AWD’s suede interior has been replaced with Nappa leather trim.

The company has also added a new ‘Mayfair Blue’ colour, which is available across the Cyberster range joining the already-available ‘English White’, ‘Sterling Silver Metallic’, ‘Camden Grey Metallic’, ‘Royal Yellow Premium’ and ‘Diamond Red Metallic’.

Otherwise, the MG Cyberster range remains the same: it can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 40 minutes using a 150kW DC fast charger.

Standard equipment includes automatic LED exterior lighting, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, a 7-inch touchscreen with two 7-inch touchscreens either side of the steering wheel, electric seats with heating, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and 12 months’ access to the company’s ‘iSmart’ remote smartphone app.

The ‘MG Pilot’ suite of active safety features is also standard, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, adaptive lane guidance, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assistance, auto high beam and a 360-degree camera.

MG Cyberster pricing (plus on-road costs):

RWD $99,900 AWD $115,000

The new MG Cyberster variant is now available to order and will enter local MG showrooms soon. The Cyberster was a contender in the most recent edition of Wheels Car of the Year.