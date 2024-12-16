WhichCar
COTY
wheels

2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: MG CYBERSTER

The MG Cyberster represents a flurry of firsts – an all-electric roadster unlike anything we’ve yet seen from anyone; a super-expensive sports car from MG; and arguably the first genuinely desirable-looking car to arrive here from China.

Stephen Corby
cc681105/coty mg cyberster main jpg
Gallery10

An electric motor on each axle making 375kW and 725Nm and delivering all-wheel-drive acceleration adds up to a claimed zero to 100km/h sprint of 3.2 seconds. Just over a decade ago, those figures would have caused all COTY judges’ jaws to hit the floor.

Getting your body into the Cyberster involves some sideways yoga as the aperture is supercar-tight, and once you squeeze into the seat you are faced with an interior far above anything we’ve seen from MG in recent years in terms of quality. Unfortunately, you’re also faced with three screens, two of which are obscured by the steering wheel.

aba50ffd/coty mg cyberster 909 jpg
10

Yes, the MG Cyberster is fast in a straight line, and that sensation feels even more daunting and daring with the roof down and the air howling around you. But the ride on bumpier roads is less than desirable and the whole vehicle seems slightly underdone, to the point of unfinished, and a few people suggested a hope that MG might get the next Cyberster right.

MG Cyberster Specifications

Price/as tested $115,000/$116,200
Engine2 x electric motors, 77kWh ternary-lithium battery
Power 375kW
Torque 725Nm
Transmission Single-speed reduction gear
Weight 1910kg
L/W/H/WB 4535/1913/1329/2690mm
Safety Untested

2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year

Stephen Corby
Ellen Dewar
Alastair Brook

COMMENTS

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.