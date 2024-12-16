2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: MG CYBERSTER

An electric motor on each axle making 375kW and 725Nm and delivering all-wheel-drive acceleration adds up to a claimed zero to 100km/h sprint of 3.2 seconds. Just over a decade ago, those figures would have caused all COTY judges’ jaws to hit the floor.

Getting your body into the Cyberster involves some sideways yoga as the aperture is supercar-tight, and once you squeeze into the seat you are faced with an interior far above anything we’ve seen from MG in recent years in terms of quality. Unfortunately, you’re also faced with three screens, two of which are obscured by the steering wheel.

10

Yes, the MG Cyberster is fast in a straight line, and that sensation feels even more daunting and daring with the roof down and the air howling around you. But the ride on bumpier roads is less than desirable and the whole vehicle seems slightly underdone, to the point of unfinished, and a few people suggested a hope that MG might get the next Cyberster right.

MG Cyberster Specifications