Next-generation MG4 EV hatchback revealed

Much faster than expected, the second-generation MG4 has been revealed in China.

Jake Williams
8fab0f3b/2025 mg4 ev official 3 jpeg
It’s only been on sale locally for 18 months but MG has revealed a replacement to the MG4 electric hatchback in China. While it’s yet to be confirmed for other markets, MG described it as its first global market reveal for 2025.

MG filed a number of names with the Chinese government for the new car, including MG3 EV and MG E5 so it could be called something else in other markets, but has revealed it in China as MG4.

The interior is yet to be shown, but the exterior is softer than the angular current model, and looks less sporty overall.

So far, only one variant has been revealed: a single motor powertrain making 120kW with an LFP battery of an unspecified capacity. The new MG4 reportedly weighs 1,485kg, which is around 240kg less than the current model.

Measuring 4,395mm long, 1,842mm wide, 1,551mm tall and riding on a 2,750mm long wheelbase, the new model is 108mm longer, 6mm wider and 47mm taller, plus with a 45mm-longer wheelbase than the current model.

While the MG4 was the third most-popular EV in Australia in 2024 and sells well in markets like Europe, but it’s far less popular in its home market and the update will no doubt have the company hoping for better sales.

MG Motor Australia is yet to confirm local details of the new MG4 though if it goes on sale locally, that will likely happen later in 2025.

Jake Williams
One of Jake’s first words was Volvo because that was the family chariot in his infancy and it’s no shock that since then, he’s been obsessing over practical details such as rear seat folding mechanisms and rain-activated automatic headlights ever since.


 

