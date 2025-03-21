Next-generation MG4 EV hatchback revealed

It’s only been on sale locally for 18 months but MG has revealed a replacement to the MG4 electric hatchback in China. While it’s yet to be confirmed for other markets, MG described it as its first global market reveal for 2025.

MG filed a number of names with the Chinese government for the new car, including MG3 EV and MG E5 so it could be called something else in other markets, but has revealed it in China as MG4.

The interior is yet to be shown, but the exterior is softer than the angular current model, and looks less sporty overall.

4 MIIT via CarNewsChina

So far, only one variant has been revealed: a single motor powertrain making 120kW with an LFP battery of an unspecified capacity. The new MG4 reportedly weighs 1,485kg, which is around 240kg less than the current model.