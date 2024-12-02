MG4: New festive season pricing for popular all-electric hatchback

MG Motor Australia has announced new festive season pricing for models in its hugely popular all-electric MG4, with savings on the MG4 Essence 64, Long Range 77 and XPOWER variants.

While the MG4 Excite 51 will remain priced at $32,990 driveaway, the MG4 Excite 64 offering an additional 100km range is now priced at $34,990 driveaway. In an end-of-year offer ending on 31 December, the deal represents up to $8,000 off the MG4 Essence 64 and 77 variants, along with the XPOWER.

The company also announced revised pricing for its compact electric SUV, the ZS EV, also available until December 31, 2024. The driveaway price of the ZS EV Essence will now be $36,990, with the ZS EV Long Range priced at $42,990.

Key features of the best-selling MG4 include:

MG4 Excite 51 driving range of 350km

MG4 Excite 64 range is 450km (WLTP)

0-100km/h in just 7.7 seconds for the 51kWh, 7.2 seconds for the 64kWh models

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto as standard

50:50 weight distribution and rear-wheel drive

5-Star ANCAP Safety rating

MG owners also enjoy a 10-year warranty and capped-price service program for the first seven years of maintenance through authorised dealers.