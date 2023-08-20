MG ZS EV
Reviews
2023 MG ZS EV Quick Review
Is the MG ZS EV the game-changer in making electric SUVs both stylish and affordable for the everyday driver?
2023 MG ZS EV Long Range review
MG’s gawky ZS EV gets a range boost along with its inside and out facelift
Best Electric Cars Under $65k: Cheapest EVs Rated
Welcome to part one of three price-based EV buying guides, this one focused on the most affordable electric cars available in Australia today
2023 BYD Atto 3 vs MG ZS EV comparison review
Australia’s cheapest electric vehicles go head-to-head – but there’s not much of a fight
BYD Atto 3 v MG ZS EV v Kia Niro Electric: Spec comparison
How do these small electric SUVs stack up against each other?
2023 MG ZS EV review: Australian first drive
The facelift to MG's affordable electric SUV is much more than just a battery upgrade
2021 MG ZS EV review
Does Australia's cheapest EV provide good value and effective emissions-free transport?
News
News
MG4: New festive season pricing for popular all-electric hatchback
MG Motor Australia brings the Christmas time cheer with a drop in pricing for models in its all-electric MG4 range, as well as revised prices for its compact electric SUV, the ZS EV.
News
2025 MG ES5 revealed as ZS EV successor – UPDATED
If you’re looking forward to the new-generation MG ZS EV, then you’ll have to get used to a new name.
Advice
What are the 10 cheapest electric cars in Australia?
These are the most affordable new EVs in Australia
News
MG4 and ZS EV up to $10K cheaper with new drive-away pricing
MG cuts thousands of dollars from its two fully electric cars with move to national drive-away pricing
Detailed: The cheapest EVs under $60K in Australia
How much do electric cars cost in Australia? Full market pricing!
2024 MG ZS EV pricing slashed as base model Excite returns
How far can electric cars go in Australia? Full EV driving range list!