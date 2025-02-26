MG ZS EV: Small electric SUV superstar now in run-out for fleet buyers

MG Motor Australia has announced that the ZS EV electric small SUV is now available from just $36,888 driveaway as part of a run-out special deal ahead of a new model.

Two variants remain available in the ZS EV line up after the entry-level Excite sold out: the Essence and Long Range. And in a win for buyers, both are priced at $36,888 driveaway despite the Long Range using a larger battery.

That saves buyers of the Long Range over $6,100 on its previous retail pricing.