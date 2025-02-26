WhichCar
MG ZS EV: Small electric SUV superstar now in run-out for fleet buyers

Lower fleet pricing now available to MG ZS EV buyers as part of a special deal.

Jake Williams
MG Motor Australia has announced that the ZS EV electric small SUV is now available from just $36,888 driveaway as part of a run-out special deal ahead of a new model.

Two variants remain available in the ZS EV line up after the entry-level Excite sold out: the Essence and Long Range. And in a win for buyers, both are priced at $36,888 driveaway despite the Long Range using a larger battery.

That saves buyers of the Long Range over $6,100 on its previous retail pricing.

The Essence uses a 51.1kWh battery for a claimed 320km of range (WLTP) and can be DC fast charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 54 minutes. The Long Range boosts battery capacity to 72.6kWh for a claimed 440km of range and a 63-minute 10 to 80 per cent DC fast-charge time.

Both ZS EV variants use a front-mounted electric motor, with the Essence making 130kW/280Nm and the Long Range 115kW/280Nm. The Essence hits 100km/h in 8.2 seconds - 0.3 less than the Long Range.

MG Motor Australia’s Chief Commercial Officer, Giles Belcher, commented, “Thousands of Australians already love their ZS EV, enjoying the practicality an SUV offers everyday combined with the value of EV motoring.

“Now in run out, we’re excited to introduce customer access to fleet pricing for the ZS EV. The Excite has already sold out and we’re confident buyers will need to act fast to driveaway with a great value deal while stocks last.”

MG ZS EV sale pricing (drive away):

  • Essence: $36,888
  • Long Range: $36,888

ZS EV Essence standard equipment:

  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Eco, sport and normal driving modes
  • Three regenerative braking modes
  • Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights
  • Rain-sensing automatic wipers
  • Roof rails
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Heated and auto-folding mirrors
  • Keyless entry with push button start
  • Electric control air-conditioning
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Synthetic leather upholstery
  • Heated front seats with driver’s six-way electric adjustment
  • 10.1-inch touchscreen
  • Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Wireless phone charger
  • Six-speaker sound system
  • 5x USB ports

ZS EV Essence safety kit:

  • Six airbags
  • Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)
  • Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist
  • Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning
  • Blind-spot monitoring
  • Rear cross-traffic alert
  • Rear parking sensors
  • 360-degree camera
  • Auto high beam
  • Traffic sign recognition
  • Intelligent speed limit assist
ZS Long Range model adds:

  • Larger battery for 440km of range (WLTP)
  • Rear privacy glass

ZS EV colour range:

  • Dover White
  • Pebble Black
  • Sloane Silver Metallic (+$700)
  • Brighton Blue Metallic (+$700)
  • Diamond Red Metallic (+$700)

Buyers are urged to take advantage of the ZS EV deal as stock is limited.

