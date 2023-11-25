Detailed: The cheapest EVs under $60K in Australia

Both come with the company’s lauded lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) Blade Battery cells. Key features include; a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen with wired Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, a two-tone synthetic leather interior, an energy-efficient heat pump, and a full safety assistance suite as standard. Comparison 2023 MG4 vs BYD Dolphin: Affordable EV comparison review Two cheap Chinese EVs face off in the real world 21 Nov 2023 The BYD Dolphin is covered by a six-year/150,000km vehicle warranty and an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty. Roadside assistance is only included for one year. Servicing is required every one year/20,000km at BYD dealers and select MyCar mechanics, with the first five years/100,000km averaging to $276.80 per visit.

Servicing is only required every two years/40,000km. After the first six years/120,000km, it averages to $500 per checkup for regular models or $518 for the hot XPower.

Good ride quality

Three-phase AC charge capability standard Not so much No Android Auto

Small boot with high load lip

2024 GWM Ora variant Standard Range Extended Range Ultra GT Price (before on-road costs) $39,990 $45,990 $48,990 $51,990 Claimed range (combined WLTP) 310km 420km 420km 420km Battery size and type 45.4kWh usable (48kWh gross) LFP 59.3kWh usable (63kWh gross) NMC 59.3kWh usable (63kWh gross) NMC 59.3kWh usable (63kWh gross) NMC Max slow AC / fast DC charging speed 11kW / 80kW 11kW / 80kW 11kW / 80kW 11kW / 80kW Power / Torque 126kW / 250Nm 126kW / 250Nm 126kW / 250Nm 126kW / 250Nm Claimed 0-100km/h 8.4 seconds 8.4 seconds 8.4 seconds 8.4 seconds Drive type FWD FWD FWD FWD Table scrolls horizontally to reveal more columns. The GWM Ora is another cut-price electric hatch offering with a unique retro Mini-esque design, priced from $39,990 before on-road costs. Four variants are available with the same drivetrain, but only the base model features the longer lasting and thermally safer LFP battery.

Alternatively, shorter distance drivers can opt for a light servicing tier, which reduces servicing intervals to every one year/10,000km and caps the first five visits to $189 each. The capped-price scheme reverts to the standard tier afterwards.

High quality interior

Impressive range and power Not so much Tech and active safety niggles

Limited regen brake adjustment

2024 BYD Seal variant Dynamic Premium Performance Price (before on-road costs) $49,888 $58,798 $68,748 Claimed range (combined WLTP) 427km 570km 520km Battery size and type 61.44kWh usable LFP 82.56kWh usable LFP 82.56kWh usable LFP Recommended daily charging limit 100% 100% 100% Max slow AC / fast DC charging speed 11kW / 110kW 11kW / 150kW 11kW / 150kW Power / Torque 150kW / 310Nm 230kW / 360Nm 390kW / 670Nm Claimed 0-100km/h 7.5 seconds 5.9 seconds 3.8 seconds Drive type RWD RWD AWD The BYD Seal electric sedan is coming with a low $49,888 before on-roads starting price tag. Three variants are offered with different power outputs and two battery sizes, but the Toyota Camry and Tesla Model 3-rivalling EV is fully-featured as standard.

Key BYD Seal features include; a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen with wired Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, OTA software update capability, front heated and ventilated seats, and a fixed panoramic glass roof. Review 2024 BYD Seal review The next car in the Build Your Dreams empire is the sporty Seal sedan with the Tesla Model 3 firmly in its sights 7.3 / 10 Score The BYD electric car is backed by six-year/150,000km vehicle warranty and an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty. Roadside assistance is included for one year only. Servicing is required every one year/20,000km at BYD dealers and select MyCar mechanics, with the first five years/100,000km averaging to $276.80 per visit.

Fun to drive

One-pedal driving setting Not so much Not as good value anymore

Dated interior, uses rare CHAdeMO fast charging plug

2024 Nissan Leaf variant Leaf Leaf E+ Price (before on-road costs) $50,990 $61,490 Claimed range (combined WLTP) 270km 385km Battery size and type 39kWh usable (40kWh gross) NMC 59kWh usable (62kWh gross) NMC Max slow AC / fast DC charging speed 6.6kW / 50kW 6.6kW / 100kW Power / Torque 110kW / 320Nm 160kW / 340Nm Claimed 0-100km/h 7.9 seconds 6.9 seconds Drive type FWD FWD The Nissan Leaf electric hatch is one of the oldest new EVs on sale, yet represents the cheapest non-Chinese made EV in Australia, starting from $50,990 before on-road costs. Despite the Japanese badge, the Leaf (an acronym for Leading, Environmentally Friendly, Affordable, Family Car) is made at Nissan's Sunderland factory in the United Kingdom.

Fiat's parent company, Stellantis Australia, confirmed to WhichCar that servicing is needed every one year/15,000km, with prices capped at just $250 per visit up to 10 years/150,000km.

Sporty looks

Competitive price Not so much Performance is warm, not hot

Lacks several tech and safety features at launch

2024 Cupra Born variant Born Price (before on-road costs) $59,990 Claimed range (combined WLTP) 511km Battery size and type 77kWh usable (82kWh gross) Li-ion (unknown cathode) Recommended daily charging limit 80% Max slow AC / fast DC charging speed 11kW / 170kW Power / Torque 170kW / 310Nm Claimed 0-100km/h 7.0 seconds Drive type RWD The sporty, long range Cupra Born electric hatch marks the Volkswagen Group's first mainstream EV in Australia, priced from $59,990 before on-road costs. Available in one high spec, large battery variant, it wears a price tag on par with the petrol-powered Cupra Leon VZe plug-in hybrid and VZx hot hatch, although it offers less power and weighs heavier.

Highlight E-2008 features include; a 10.0-inch touchscreen with wired Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, three-dimensional ‘i-Cockpit’ instrument display, gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels, and a heat pump. News 2024 Peugeot E-2008: facelift revealed but Australia to continue with current model First electric examples of the E-2008 are expected to arrive in Q3, but they won’t be the facelifted version… 4 May 2023 The Peugeot E-2008 is covered by a five-year/unlimited kilometre vehicle warranty and an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty. Five years of roadside assistance is included when serviced with a Peugeot dealer. Servicing intervals are set at every one year/25,000km, with capped-prices going up to the first five-years/125,000km and averaging $304.40 per checkup. Pre-paid servicing plans are also offered at $600 for three years or $1000 for five years.