Detailed: The cheapest EVs under $60K in Australia

“Electric cars are unaffordable.”
- 12 new EVs on sale for under $60K excluding on-roads in Australia
- Most are Chinese-made, with exceptions
- Some already match the price of petrol-powered cars
The purchase price has been perceived as one of the key barriers for first-time electric vehicle buyers, but the tide is quickly turning.
Half a decade ago, the sub-$60K 'affordable' local EV market was merely populated by a few players – the Nissan Leaf small hatchback, Renault Zoe, BMW i3 city car, and Hyundai Ioniq Electric liftback.
Now, with more than 100,000 EVs officially on Australian roads, it’s hard to go outside without seeing the Tesla Model 3 sedan, Model Y or BYD Atto 3 SUV – with a handful of new EVs costing from around $40K.
Cheaper EVs have mainly been driven by Chinese-made models (read why here) and some have already matched the price with comparable petrol- or diesel-powered internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.
These are the most attainable EVs available in Australia priced below $60K – or comparable to the price of a top-spec ICE-powered small or medium SUV.
📝 Every new EV under $60K detailed: Pricing, features, range, warranty & servicing
- BYD Dolphin
- MG 4
- GWM Ora
- MG ZS EV
- BYD Atto 3
- BYD Seal
- Nissan Leaf
- Fiat 500e
- Cupra Born
- Peugeot E-2008
- Peugeot E-Partner
- Volvo EX30
- 🏆 The best cheapest EVs (update coming soon)
- 🤔 Time to make the electric switch?
Prices in this story exclude mandatory on-road costs and dealer delivery charges. Figures are accurate as at the time of publication.
BYD Dolphin
Things we like
- Full-featured as standard
- Interesting interior design
- Efficient drive unit, LFP Blade Battery
Not so much
- Base model lacks power on paper
- Tight rear headroom
- Warranty quirks, limited servicing network
|2024 BYD Dolphin variant
|Dynamic
|Premium
|Price (before on-road costs)
|$38,890
|$44,990
|Claimed range (combined WLTP)
|340km
|427km
|Battery size and type
|44.9kWh usable LFP
|60.48kWh usable LFP
|Recommended daily charging limit
|100%
|100%
|Max slow AC / fast DC charging speed
|7.4kW / 60kW
|11kW / 80kW
|Power / Torque
|70kW / 180Nm
|150kW / 310Nm
|Claimed 0-100km/h
|12.3 seconds
|7.0 seconds
|Drive type
|FWD
|FWD
The BYD Dolphin is Australia’s cheapest new electric car (as at the time of publication), priced from $38,890 before on-road costs.
The quirky-designed Dolphin EV range is split in two variants, with the base Dynamic coming with a highly-specified features list and the Premium only gaining a larger battery, more power, and cosmetic upgrades.
Both come with the company’s lauded lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) Blade Battery cells.
Key features include; a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen with wired Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, a two-tone synthetic leather interior, an energy-efficient heat pump, and a full safety assistance suite as standard.
The BYD Dolphin is covered by a six-year/150,000km vehicle warranty and an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty.
Roadside assistance is only included for one year.
Servicing is required every one year/20,000km at BYD dealers and select MyCar mechanics, with the first five years/100,000km averaging to $276.80 per visit.
MG 4
Things we like
- Sharp pricing
- Enjoyable to drive
- Arguably less polarising design compared to rivals
Not so much
- Lacks rear interior light, air vents
- More physical climate controls would be welcome
- Small LFP battery only on base variant
|2024 MG 4 variant
|Excite 51
|Excite 64
|Essence 64
|Long Range 77
|XPower
|Price (before on-road costs)
|$38,990
|$44,990
|$47,990
|$55,990
|$59,990
|Claimed range (combined WLTP)
|350km
|450km
|435km
|530km
|400km
|Battery size and type
|50.8kWh usable (51kWh gross) LFP
|62.1kWh usable (64kWh gross) NMC
|62.1kWh usable (64kWh gross) NMC
|74.4kWh usable (77kWh gross) NMC
|62.1kWh usable (64kWh gross) NMC
|Recommended daily charging limit
|100%
|80%
|80%
|80%
|80%
|Max slow AC / fast DC charging speed
|6.6kW / 88kW
|6.6kW / 140kW
|6.6kW / 140kW
|11kW / 144kW
|6.6kW / 140kW
|Power / Torque
|125kW / 250Nm
|150kW / 250Nm
|150kW / 250Nm
|180kW / 350Nm
|320kW / 600Nm
|Drive type
|RWD
|RWD
|RWD
|RWD
|AWD
The MG 4 electric hatch represents the Chinese brand’s first global ground-up EV, with a budget-friendly $38,990 before on-roads starting price.
The electric small car is separated by two spec variants and three battery sizes – plus a high-performance XPower flagship. Only the base Excite 51 houses the longer lifespan LFP-type battery, but all other models adopt a nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) lithium-ion battery with a recommended 80 per cent everyday charge limit to maintain good health.
Highlight MG 4 standard features include; a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wired Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, remote smartphone app connectivity, keyless start/stop, and one-pedal driving regenerative braking ability.
The Chinese carmaker backs the 4 with a seven-year/unlimited kilometre vehicle and battery warranty.
Roadside assistance is also included for that period, provided owners service it with a MG dealer on time.
Servicing is only required every two years/40,000km. After the first six years/120,000km, it averages to $500 per checkup for regular models or $518 for the hot XPower.
GWM Ora
Things we like
- Stylish retro interior
- Good ride quality
- Three-phase AC charge capability standard
Not so much
- No Android Auto
- Small boot with high load lip
- Slow pedal response, vague steering
|2024 GWM Ora variant
|Standard Range
|Extended Range
|Ultra
|GT
|Price (before on-road costs)
|$39,990
|$45,990
|$48,990
|$51,990
|Claimed range (combined WLTP)
|310km
|420km
|420km
|420km
|Battery size and type
|45.4kWh usable (48kWh gross) LFP
|59.3kWh usable (63kWh gross) NMC
|59.3kWh usable (63kWh gross) NMC
|59.3kWh usable (63kWh gross) NMC
|Max slow AC / fast DC charging speed
|11kW / 80kW
|11kW / 80kW
|11kW / 80kW
|11kW / 80kW
|Power / Torque
|126kW / 250Nm
|126kW / 250Nm
|126kW / 250Nm
|126kW / 250Nm
|Claimed 0-100km/h
|8.4 seconds
|8.4 seconds
|8.4 seconds
|8.4 seconds
|Drive type
|FWD
|FWD
|FWD
|FWD
The GWM Ora is another cut-price electric hatch offering with a unique retro Mini-esque design, priced from $39,990 before on-road costs.
Four variants are available with the same drivetrain, but only the base model features the longer lasting and thermally safer LFP battery.
Key GWM Ora features include; dual 10.25-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay, two-tone exterior paint, and pricier variants uniquely gain a hands-free electric tailgate, and ventilated and massaging front seats.
The electric hatch is backed by a seven-year/unlimited kilometre vehicle warranty and an eight-year/unlimited kilometre battery warranty.
Roadside assistance is included for the first five years when serviced with a GWM dealer.
While servicing intervals are set at every one year/15,000km, the Chinese automaker is offering a sharp $99 capped-cost for the first five years/60,000km.
MG ZS EV
Things we like
- Practical interior
- Quick acceleration response
- Long servicing intervals
Not so much
- Dated, lower quality interior
- Steering wheel lacks reach adjustment
- The MG 4 is the better option
|2024 MG ZS EV variant
|Excite
|Essence
|Long Range
|Price (before on-road costs)
|$40,990
|$43,990
|$49,990
|Claimed range (combined WLTP)
|320km
|320km
|440km
|Battery size and type
|49kWh usable (51.1kWh gross) LFP
|49kWh usable (51.1kWh gross) LFP
|68.3kWh usable (72.6kWh gross) NMC
|Max slow AC / fast DC charging speed
|11kW / 80kW
|11kW / 80kW
|11kW / 80kW
|Power / Torque
|130kW / 280Nm
|130kW / 280Nm
|115kW / 280Nm
|Claimed 0-100km/h
|8.2 seconds
|8.2 seconds
|8.5 seconds
|Drive type
|FWD
|FWD
|FWD
The facelifted MG ZS EV is Australia’s cheapest small electric SUV, priced from $40,990 before on-roads after a recent price cut.
It’s offered in three variants and is split by two battery sizes.
Key ZS EV standard features include; a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wired Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, synthetic leather seats with faux carbon fibre bolsters and red stitching, PM2.5 air filter, and full LED headlights.
The Chinese carmaker provides a seven-year/unlimited kilometre vehicle and battery warranty.
Roadside assistance is also included for that period when serviced at a MG dealer.
Servicing is only needed every two years/40,000km, with the first six years/120,000km averaging to $466.67 per visit.
BYD Atto 3
Things we like
- Fully-equipped as standard
- Small price jump for more range
- Fun, spacious, quality interior
Not so much
- Sub-par standard tyres
- No three-phase AC charge capability option
- Warranty exclusions, limited servicing network
|2024 BYD Atto 3 variant
|Standard Range
|Extended Range
|Price (before on-road costs)
|$48,011
|$51,011
|Claimed range (combined WLTP)
|345km
|420km
|Battery size and type
|49.92kWh usable LFP
|60.48kWh usable LFP
|Recommended daily charging limit
|100%
|100%
|Max slow AC / fast DC charging speed
|7.4kW / 70kW
|7.4kW / 80kW
|Power / Torque
|150kW / 310Nm
|150kW / 310Nm
|Claimed 0-100km/h
|7.3 seconds
|7.3 seconds
|Drive type
|FWD
|FWD
The BYD Atto 3 continues to be a top-selling EV in Australia, priced from $48,011 before on-road costs.
It is fully-equipped as standard and is only split by two battery sizes – both of which use the Chinese automaker’s LFP-based Blade Battery cells that’s claimed to be safer and more durable than conventional LFP packs.
Despite a few controversies clouding its initial launch and a relatively nascent brand reputation, it has quickly become a common sight on Australian roads – but is still fairly behind the more expensive Tesla Model Y medium electric SUV.
The Atto 3 includes all features as standard, including; a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen with wired Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, over-the-air (OTA) software update capability, mobile app connectivity, an electric tailgate, and a panoramic sunroof.
The BYD electric SUV is backed by six-year/150,000km vehicle warranty and an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty.
Roadside assistance is included for one year only.
Standard servicing is required every one year/20,000km at BYD dealers and select MyCar mechanics, with the first five years/100,000km averaging to $276.80 per service.
Alternatively, shorter distance drivers can opt for a light servicing tier, which reduces servicing intervals to every one year/10,000km and caps the first five visits to $189 each. The capped-price scheme reverts to the standard tier afterwards.
BYD Seal
Things we like
- Strong value for money for base model
- High quality interior
- Impressive range and power
Not so much
- Tech and active safety niggles
- Limited regen brake adjustment
- Warranty exclusions, limited servicing network
|2024 BYD Seal variant
|Dynamic
|Premium
|Performance
|Price (before on-road costs)
|$49,888
|$58,798
|$68,748
|Claimed range (combined WLTP)
|427km
|570km
|520km
|Battery size and type
|61.44kWh usable LFP
|82.56kWh usable LFP
|82.56kWh usable LFP
|Recommended daily charging limit
|100%
|100%
|100%
|Max slow AC / fast DC charging speed
|11kW / 110kW
|11kW / 150kW
|11kW / 150kW
|Power / Torque
|150kW / 310Nm
|230kW / 360Nm
|390kW / 670Nm
|Claimed 0-100km/h
|7.5 seconds
|5.9 seconds
|3.8 seconds
|Drive type
|RWD
|RWD
|AWD
The BYD Seal electric sedan is coming with a low $49,888 before on-roads starting price tag.
Three variants are offered with different power outputs and two battery sizes, but the Toyota Camry and Tesla Model 3-rivalling EV is fully-featured as standard.
Key BYD Seal features include; a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen with wired Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, OTA software update capability, front heated and ventilated seats, and a fixed panoramic glass roof.
The BYD electric car is backed by six-year/150,000km vehicle warranty and an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty.
Roadside assistance is included for one year only.
Servicing is required every one year/20,000km at BYD dealers and select MyCar mechanics, with the first five years/100,000km averaging to $276.80 per visit.
Nissan Leaf
Things we like
- Practical interior
- Fun to drive
- One-pedal driving setting
Not so much
- Not as good value anymore
- Dated interior, uses rare CHAdeMO fast charging plug
- Lacks active battery cooling
|2024 Nissan Leaf variant
|Leaf
|Leaf E+
|Price (before on-road costs)
|$50,990
|$61,490
|Claimed range (combined WLTP)
|270km
|385km
|Battery size and type
|39kWh usable (40kWh gross) NMC
|59kWh usable (62kWh gross) NMC
|Max slow AC / fast DC charging speed
|6.6kW / 50kW
|6.6kW / 100kW
|Power / Torque
|110kW / 320Nm
|160kW / 340Nm
|Claimed 0-100km/h
|7.9 seconds
|6.9 seconds
|Drive type
|FWD
|FWD
The Nissan Leaf electric hatch is one of the oldest new EVs on sale, yet represents the cheapest non-Chinese made EV in Australia, starting from $50,990 before on-road costs.
Despite the Japanese badge, the Leaf (an acronym for Leading, Environmentally Friendly, Affordable, Family Car) is made at Nissan’s Sunderland factory in the United Kingdom.
The Nissan Leaf includes all features as standard, including; an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wired Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, rear view mirror camera, and heated front and rear leather seats with suede trim.
The UK-made EV is covered by a five-year/unlimited kilometre vehicle warranty and an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty.
Nissan promises the lithium-ion battery won’t degrade by more than three bars (out of 12) within the battery warranty period. Five years of roadside assistance is included, provided owners service it with Nissan on time.
Servicing intervals are set at every one year/20,000km, with the first five-years/100,000km averaging to $345.20 per checkup.
Fiat 500e
Things we like
- Unique charismatic Italian design
- Good urban-friendly range
- Long capped-price servicing coverage
Not so much
- Limited range, compact size won’t suit everyone
- Short vehicle warranty
|2024 Fiat 500e variant
|La Prima
|Price (before on-road costs)
|$52,500
|Claimed range (combined WLTP)
|311km
|Battery size and type
|37.3kWh usable (42kWh gross) Li-ion (unknown cathode)
|Max slow AC / fast DC charging speed
|11kW / 85kW
|Power / Torque
|87kW / 220Nm
|Claimed 0-100km/h
|9.0 seconds
|Drive type
|FWD
The Fiat 500e offers a city-friendly electric car size and requisite Italian design charms, costing from $52,500 before on-road costs.
Available in a flagship La Prima trim only, key standard features include; a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, eco leather seats, a fixed panoramic glass roof, and a Type 2 to Type 2 portable AC charging cable.
The 500e is covered by a shorter three-year/150,000km vehicle warranty and an industry-standard eight-year/160,000km battery warranty.
Roadside assistance is included for three years, provided it’s serviced with a Fiat dealer.
Fiat’s parent company, Stellantis Australia, confirmed to WhichCar that servicing is needed every one year/15,000km, with prices capped at just $250 per visit up to 10 years/150,000km.
Cupra Born
Things we like
- Long range in small package
- Sporty looks
- Competitive price
Not so much
- Performance is warm, not hot
- Lacks several tech and safety features at launch
- Option packs remove a seat, trickle charging cable not included
|2024 Cupra Born variant
|Born
|Price (before on-road costs)
|$59,990
|Claimed range (combined WLTP)
|511km
|Battery size and type
|77kWh usable (82kWh gross) Li-ion (unknown cathode)
|Recommended daily charging limit
|80%
|Max slow AC / fast DC charging speed
|11kW / 170kW
|Power / Torque
|170kW / 310Nm
|Claimed 0-100km/h
|7.0 seconds
|Drive type
|RWD
The sporty, long range Cupra Born electric hatch marks the Volkswagen Group’s first mainstream EV in Australia, priced from $59,990 before on-road costs.
Available in one high spec, large battery variant, it wears a price tag on par with the petrol-powered Cupra Leon VZe plug-in hybrid and VZx hot hatch, although it offers less power and weighs heavier.
Key standard features include; a 12.0-inch touchscreen with wired Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, 5.3-inch driver instruments display, full LED lights, and auto keyless start/stop.
The Born electric hatch is backed by a five-year/unlimited kilometre vehicle warranty and an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty.
Roadside assistance is included for the first five years.
Servicing is needed every one year/15,000km. Cupra Australia hasn’t outlined capped-price servicing costs, but sells three- and five-year pre-paid servicing packages costing $990 and $1590 respectively.
Peugeot E-2008
Things we like
- Unique EV option
- Sharp design
Not so much
- Less range than cheaper-priced rivals
- Facelift is already sold overseas
|2024 Peugeot E-2008 variant
|E-2008
|Price (before on-road costs)
|$59,990
|Claimed range (combined WLTP)
|328km
|Battery size and type
|46.3kWh usable (45kWh gross) Li-ion (unknown cathode)
|Max slow AC / fast DC charging speed
|11kW / 100kW
|Power / Torque
|100kW / 260Nm
|Claimed 0-100km/h
|9.9 seconds
|Drive type
|FWD
The Peugeot E-2008 is the French brand’s first small electric SUV offering in Australia for just under $60K before on-road costs.
While the electric pug is just launching in Australia, it has already been overshadowed by a newer facelifted model in Europe which gains more driving range, new technology, and a bolder exterior.
Highlight E-2008 features include; a 10.0-inch touchscreen with wired Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, three-dimensional ‘i-Cockpit’ instrument display, gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels, and a heat pump.
The Peugeot E-2008 is covered by a five-year/unlimited kilometre vehicle warranty and an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty.
Five years of roadside assistance is included when serviced with a Peugeot dealer.
Servicing intervals are set at every one year/25,000km, with capped-prices going up to the first five-years/125,000km and averaging $304.40 per checkup.
Pre-paid servicing plans are also offered at $600 for three years or $1000 for five years.
Peugeot E-Partner
Things we like
- The only small electric van in Oz (for now)
- Same payload as diesel version
Not so much
- Expect a range drop when loaded
|2024 Peugeot E-Partner variant
|E-Partner
|Price (before on-road costs)
|$59,990
|Claimed range (combined WLTP)
|258km
|Battery size and type
|46.3kWh usable (50kWh gross) Li-ion (unknown cathode)
|Max slow AC / fast DC charging speed
|7.4kW / 100kW
|Power / Torque
|100kW / 260Nm
|Claimed 0-100km/h
|9.9 seconds
|Drive type
|FWD
With the all-new Renault Kangoo E-Tech delayed until 2024, the Peugeot E-Partner remains the only new electric light commercial vehicle under $60K in Australia.
The small electric cargo van is sold in a single Pro, two-seater, long wheelbase variant.
Key standard features include; an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wired Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, dual sliding doors, 180-degree swinging rear doors, front auto emergency braking, and lane-keep assist.
The French electric van is backed by a five-year/200,000km vehicle warranty and an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty.
Roadside assistance is bundled for five years when owners service it with a Peugeot dealer.
Servicing is required every one year/25,000km. Capped-price servicing extends to the first five visits – averaging $346 per service.
Pre-paid servicing packages are also available to buy at $600 for three years or $1000 for five years.
Volvo EX30
Things we like
- Competitive price for a premium-badged EV
- Impressive range and power on paper
Not so much
- Smaller LFP battery, Cross Country not for Oz at launch
- You’ll need to wait until 2024…
|2024 Volvo EX30 variant
|Single Motor Extended Plus
|Single Motor Extended Ultra
|Twin Motor Extended Ultra
|Price (before on-road costs)
|$59,990
|$64,990
|$69,990
|Claimed range (combined WLTP)
|480km
|480km
|460km
|Battery size and type
|64kWh usable (69kWh gross) NMC
|64kWh usable (69kWh gross) NMC
|64kWh usable (69kWh gross) NMC
|Recommended daily charging limit
|90%
|90%
|90%
|Max slow AC / fast DC charging speed
|11kW / 153kW
|11kW / 153kW
|11kW / 153kW
|Power / Torque
|200kW / 343Nm
|200kW / 343Nm
|315kW / 543Nm
|Claimed 0-100km/h
|5.3 seconds
|5.3 seconds
|3.6 seconds
|Drive type
|RWD
|RWD
|AWD
The Volvo EX30 is the Sino-Swedish automaker’s smallest, yet fastest model to date – with a sharp $59,990 before on-roads starting price.
The luxury-badged small electric SUV will start deliveries in early 2024, with pre-orders now open for the three-prong line-up.
Key standard features include; a 12.3-inch portrait-orientated touchscreen powered by Google’s Android Automotive operating system, wireless Apple CarPlay, eco-friendly interior materials, front soundbar speaker, and smartphone key functionality.
The EX30 EV is backed by a five-year/unlimited kilometre vehicle warranty and an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty.
Roadside assistance is included for the first eight years, provided owners service it with Volvo.
Servicing details haven’t been announced for the Volvo EX30 yet, but for reference, the slightly larger XC40 and C40 Recharge electric SUVs only need scheduled maintenance every two-years/30,000km.
