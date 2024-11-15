MG ZS HYBRID+: Pricing and features revealed

Snapshot
- MG’s HYBRID+ follows recent release of MG3 HYBRID+
- Integrates a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine with a dynamic 100kW/250Nm electric motor, paired with a 1.83kWh NMC battery
- ZS HYBRID+ Excite priced from $33,990 (DAP/MSRP) and the ZS HYBRID+ Essence, $36,990 (DAP/MSRP)
MG is capitalising on the popularity in Australia of its best-selling ZS compact SUV range with the introduction of the new MG ZS HYBRID+, pairing a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine with a dynamic 100kW/250Nm electric motor.
“Australian motorists have fallen in love with the ZS in recent years,” said MG Motor Australia and New Zealand CEO Peter Ciao. “This is an exciting time for MG Motor Australia as we continue to update and grow our model range.
“After our MG3 HYBRID+ launch earlier this year, MG is pursuing its strategy of bringing value packed innovative hybrid technology across its entire range with the ZS.
“This full hybrid engine provides a smooth electric drive and ensures driving range is maximised in all circumstances, with direct and instantaneous acceleration. Thanks to this combination, the new ZS HYBRID+ demonstrates maximum versatility and adapts to all urban and road uses.”
Model variants and pricing
The ZS HYBRID+ is available in two variants: the entry-level ZS HYBRID+ Excite is priced from $33,990 (DAP/MSRP) and the top-spec ZS HYBRID+ Essence is priced from $36,990 (DAP/MSRP).
Powertrain and performance
The ZS HYBRID+ combines a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine with a dynamic 100kW/250Nm electric motor, paired with a 1.83kWh NMC battery and a three-speed optimised hybrid automatic transmission.
MG says the battery is one of the largest full-hybrid batteries in the segment. This set-up produces 158kW of maximum combined power and delivers combined average fuel consumption of 4.7L/100km.
There are eight dynamic propulsion modes on offer, the electronic control unit adapting to the current driving conditions in real time to expertly balance power with efficiency. For stop-start city driving, the electric motor provides an eco-friendly drive with the combustion engine only kicking in as battery power drains. It then recharges the battery while keeping the engine at the optimal RPM.
|Key Powertrain numbers
|Power
|158kW Combined Maximum Power / 465Nm Combined Maximum Torque
|High capacity battery
|1.83kWh NCM Battery
|Fuel efficiency
|4.7L / 100km Combined
|Acceleration
|0-100km/hr 8.7s + 80-120km/hr 7.2s
Upgraded exterior and interior design
MG has introduced a modernised design seen in other recent releases such as MG4, MG3, HS and Cyberster.
That’s noticeable from the exterior, the MG ZS HYBRID+ measuring 4430mm long and 1635mm high for a distinctive and striking profile.
The cabin in both variants has been upgraded to provide optimum comfort and at-the-fingertips tech. The higher spec Essence trim delivers an electronic panoramic sunroof, larger 18-inch alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and PVC seats including 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat and manual driver lumbar support.
Both variants feature a 12.3-inch landscape-mounted infotainment system, equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, complemented by a full 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Boot space is a generous 443 litres, expanding to 1457 litres with the rear seats folded.
Driver assistance systems
Both variants of the MG ZS HYBRID+ come equipped with advanced safety features, including a high-definition 360-degree camera and comprehensive MG PILOT Safety suite.
It includes: Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Change Assist, Intelligent Cruise Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection, and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist.
ZS HYBRID+ also comes with 12-months complimentary access to MG iSMART Connected services. Via the iSMART APP, remote access allows an owner to check fuel tank level, tyre pressures and battery voltages, remotely lock and unlock the doors without a key, and use Find My Car to remember where you parked in that side street.
|Common Features
|17” Alloy Wheel (Excite)
|Heated Front Seats (Essence)
|18” Alloy Wheel (Essence)
|2nd Row 60/40 Split Fold Seat
|Automatic Headlights
|6-Speaker Audio System
|MG PILOT Safety suite - Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Change Assist, Intelligent Cruise Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and more.
|12.3" Infotainment Screen
|360-degree camera (HD)
|DAB Audio
|Leather steering wheel (Essence)
|FM/AM Radio
|Front Cup Holders
|Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|Front 12V Power Outlet
|4 USB Ports (2x Front, 1x Rearview Mirror, 1x Rear)
|PACK INSTRUMENTS
|Bluetooth Connection
|12.3” Instrument Cluster (7” Multifunctional Display)
|Satellite Navigation
|Driver's 6-way Adjustable Seat (manual – Excite, electronic – Essence)
|Remote Central Locking
With purchase of the MG ZS HYBRID+ comes the company’s industry-leading 10-year/250,000km warranty.
Deliveries of the all-new ZS HYBRID+ commence immediately.
