MG ZS HYBRID+: Pricing and features revealed

Snapshot MG’s HYBRID+ follows recent release of MG3 HYBRID+

Integrates a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine with a dynamic 100kW/250Nm electric motor, paired with a 1.83kWh NMC battery

ZS HYBRID+ Excite priced from $33,990 (DAP/MSRP) and the ZS HYBRID+ Essence, $36,990 (DAP/MSRP)

MG is capitalising on the popularity in Australia of its best-selling ZS compact SUV range with the introduction of the new MG ZS HYBRID+, pairing a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine with a dynamic 100kW/250Nm electric motor.

“Australian motorists have fallen in love with the ZS in recent years,” said MG Motor Australia and New Zealand CEO Peter Ciao. “This is an exciting time for MG Motor Australia as we continue to update and grow our model range.

“After our MG3 HYBRID+ launch earlier this year, MG is pursuing its strategy of bringing value packed innovative hybrid technology across its entire range with the ZS.

“This full hybrid engine provides a smooth electric drive and ensures driving range is maximised in all circumstances, with direct and instantaneous acceleration. Thanks to this combination, the new ZS HYBRID+ demonstrates maximum versatility and adapts to all urban and road uses.”

Model variants and pricing

The ZS HYBRID+ is available in two variants: the entry-level ZS HYBRID+ Excite is priced from $33,990 (DAP/MSRP) and the top-spec ZS HYBRID+ Essence is priced from $36,990 (DAP/MSRP).

Powertrain and performance

The ZS HYBRID+ combines a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine with a dynamic 100kW/250Nm electric motor, paired with a 1.83kWh NMC battery and a three-speed optimised hybrid automatic transmission.

MG says the battery is one of the largest full-hybrid batteries in the segment. This set-up produces 158kW of maximum combined power and delivers combined average fuel consumption of 4.7L/100km.