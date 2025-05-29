MG Motor Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the new HS Super Hybrid, which is a plug-in hybrid variant of the HS mid-size SUV. Priced from $52,990 drive away, the Super Hybrid system is the first hybrid variant of the new HS range, with the non-plug-in Hybrid+ also due to join sometime in 2025.

Under the bonnet of the HS Super Hybrid is a 105kW/230Nm turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that’s paired with a 154kW/340Nm electric motor for combined outputs of 220kW of power and 350Nm of torque. The electric motor draws power from a 24.7kWh battery for a WLTP-rated electric-only driving range of 120km.

The HS Super Hybrid is rated at 0.7L/100km for combined fuel consumption, with CO2 emissions of 17g/km when fully charged. But with the battery depleted and in regular hybrid mode, the company says that it will still use under 5.0L/100km and it’s reportedly capable of driving more than 1000km from a full tank of fuel and a fully charged battery.

The HS Super Hybrid’s battery can be charged using a type two connection and a full charge using a 7kW charger occurs in four hours, or just over seven hours using a 10-amp charger.

Unlike the petrol HS, which offers a base model Vibe, the Super Hybrid range starts at the mid-level Excite and pricing starts at $52,990 drive away with the top-spec Essence priced at $55,990 drive away.



MG HS Super Hybrid pricing (drive away):

Excite: $52,990 Essence $55,990

MG HS Super Hybrid Excite interior

MG HS Super Hybrid Excite standard equipment:

19-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit

Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting

LED front and rear daytime running lights

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Roof rails

Rear privacy glass

Side steps

Keyless entry with push button start

Heated door mirrors

Cloth seat upholstery

Six-way electric driver’s seat

Single-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents

PM2.5 dust filter

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

12.3-inch touchscreen with live services

12 months of access to the MG iSmart app

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

4x USB ports

Six-speaker sound system

Satellite navigation

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

Driving modes

7x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance

Auto high beam

Traffic sign recognition

Driver attention monitoring

Blind-spot monitoring

Front and rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)

Door open warning

Tyre pressure monitoring

Rear parking sensors

Reversing camera

Alarm

Pedestrian warning sound

HS Super Hybrid Essence interior

HS Super Hybrid Essence model adds:

Panoramic sunroof

Eight-speaker sound system

Auto-folding mirrors

Front parking sensors

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Synthetic leather upholstery

4-way driver’s seat lumbar

Driver seat and mirror memory

4-way electric front passenger seat

Heated front seats

Power tailgate

360-degree camera

Wireless phone charger

The first MG HS Super Hybrids will land in Australia in September.