MG Motor Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the new HS Super Hybrid, which is a plug-in hybrid variant of the HS mid-size SUV. Priced from $52,990 drive away, the Super Hybrid system is the first hybrid variant of the new HS range, with the non-plug-in Hybrid+ also due to join sometime in 2025.

Under the bonnet of the HS Super Hybrid is a 105kW/230Nm turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that’s paired with a 154kW/340Nm electric motor for combined outputs of 220kW of power and 350Nm of torque. The electric motor draws power from a 24.7kWh battery for a WLTP-rated electric-only driving range of 120km.

The HS Super Hybrid is rated at 0.7L/100km for combined fuel consumption, with CO2 emissions of 17g/km when fully charged. But with the battery depleted and in regular hybrid mode, the company says that it will still use under 5.0L/100km and it’s reportedly capable of driving more than 1000km from a full tank of fuel and a fully charged battery.

The HS Super Hybrid’s battery can be charged using a type two connection and a full charge using a 7kW charger occurs in four hours, or just over seven hours using a 10-amp charger.

Unlike the petrol HS, which offers a base model Vibe, the Super Hybrid range starts at the mid-level Excite and pricing starts at $52,990 drive away with the top-spec Essence priced at $55,990 drive away.

MG HS Super Hybrid pricing (drive away):

Excite:$52,990
Essence$55,990
MG HS Super Hybrid Excite interior

MG HS Super Hybrid Excite standard equipment:

  • 19-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit
  • Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting
  • LED front and rear daytime running lights
  • Rain-sensing automatic wipers
  • Roof rails
  • Rear privacy glass
  • Side steps
  • Keyless entry with push button start
  • Heated door mirrors
  • Cloth seat upholstery
  • Six-way electric driver’s seat
  • Single-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents
  • PM2.5 dust filter
  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
  • 12.3-inch touchscreen with live services
  • 12 months of access to the MG iSmart app
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • 4x USB ports
  • Six-speaker sound system
  • Satellite navigation
  • AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
  • Driving modes
  • 7x airbags
  • Autonomous emergency braking
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance
  • Auto high beam
  • Traffic sign recognition
  • Driver attention monitoring
  • Blind-spot monitoring
  • Front and rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)
  • Door open warning
  • Tyre pressure monitoring
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Reversing camera
  • Alarm
  • Pedestrian warning sound
HS Super Hybrid Essence interior

HS Super Hybrid Essence model adds:

  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Eight-speaker sound system
  • Auto-folding mirrors
  • Front parking sensors
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Synthetic leather upholstery
  • 4-way driver’s seat lumbar
  • Driver seat and mirror memory
  • 4-way electric front passenger seat
  • Heated front seats
  • Power tailgate
  • 360-degree camera
  • Wireless phone charger

The first MG HS Super Hybrids will land in Australia in September.

MG HS Super Hybrid Excite