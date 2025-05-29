MG Motor Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the new HS Super Hybrid, which is a plug-in hybrid variant of the HS mid-size SUV. Priced from $52,990 drive away, the Super Hybrid system is the first hybrid variant of the new HS range, with the non-plug-in Hybrid+ also due to join sometime in 2025.
Under the bonnet of the HS Super Hybrid is a 105kW/230Nm turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that’s paired with a 154kW/340Nm electric motor for combined outputs of 220kW of power and 350Nm of torque. The electric motor draws power from a 24.7kWh battery for a WLTP-rated electric-only driving range of 120km.
The HS Super Hybrid is rated at 0.7L/100km for combined fuel consumption, with CO2 emissions of 17g/km when fully charged. But with the battery depleted and in regular hybrid mode, the company says that it will still use under 5.0L/100km and it’s reportedly capable of driving more than 1000km from a full tank of fuel and a fully charged battery.
The HS Super Hybrid’s battery can be charged using a type two connection and a full charge using a 7kW charger occurs in four hours, or just over seven hours using a 10-amp charger.
Unlike the petrol HS, which offers a base model Vibe, the Super Hybrid range starts at the mid-level Excite and pricing starts at $52,990 drive away with the top-spec Essence priced at $55,990 drive away.
MG HS Super Hybrid pricing (drive away):
|Excite:
|$52,990
|Essence
|$55,990
MG HS Super Hybrid Excite standard equipment:
- 19-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit
- Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting
- LED front and rear daytime running lights
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Roof rails
- Rear privacy glass
- Side steps
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Heated door mirrors
- Cloth seat upholstery
- Six-way electric driver’s seat
- Single-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents
- PM2.5 dust filter
- 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
- 12.3-inch touchscreen with live services
- 12 months of access to the MG iSmart app
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- 4x USB ports
- Six-speaker sound system
- Satellite navigation
- AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
- Driving modes
- 7x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance
- Auto high beam
- Traffic sign recognition
- Driver attention monitoring
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Front and rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)
- Door open warning
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- Rear parking sensors
- Reversing camera
- Alarm
- Pedestrian warning sound
HS Super Hybrid Essence model adds:
- Panoramic sunroof
- Eight-speaker sound system
- Auto-folding mirrors
- Front parking sensors
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- 4-way driver’s seat lumbar
- Driver seat and mirror memory
- 4-way electric front passenger seat
- Heated front seats
- Power tailgate
- 360-degree camera
- Wireless phone charger
The first MG HS Super Hybrids will land in Australia in September.