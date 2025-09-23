Volvo has confirmed its flagship EX90 electric SUV will switch to an 800-volt electrical system for the 2026 model year, less than 18 months after the model first went on sale.

The upgrade promises significant improvements in charging efficiency, with Volvo stating that owners will be able to recover up to 250km of range in just 10 minutes under optimal conditions. While the company has not disclosed battery sizes or precise performance gains, it says the new architecture delivers “more power for faster acceleration, while using energy more efficiently.”

The move brings Volvo into line with Chinese rivals, many of whom already deploy 800-volt systems in new models. Former CEO Jim Rowan had earlier signalled the change, noting that economies of scale in component sourcing were helping to drive down costs. The upcoming EX60 and ES90 will also be built on 800-volt platforms, aligning Volvo’s future range around a single standard.

Alongside the electrical changes, the 2026 EX90 will adopt several new technologies. A panoramic electrochromic glass roof, first seen on the ES90, will allow occupants to adjust transparency at the touch of a button, reducing glare and improving privacy.

Volvo is also fitting an enhanced central computer built on dual NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin chips, capable of 500 trillion operations per second. This hardware underpins expanded driver assistance and safety functions, including new hazard alerts for slippery roads or accidents ahead, improved automatic emergency steering in low-light conditions, and integrated emergency stop assistance with automatic e-call. Owners of earlier EX90s will be able to have their vehicles upgraded with the new computer at no cost, though installation will require a workshop visit.

Driver convenience features are also set to improve, with Park Pilot Assist supporting automated parallel parking. Trim levels are expected to remain unchanged, with Plus and Ultra grades offered and a choice of Single Motor, Twin Motor and Twin Motor Performance powertrains. The range-topping Performance variant is likely to deliver more than 370kW (500bhp) and close to 400 miles (640km) of range.

The EX90 update underscores Volvo’s strategy to accelerate electrification while standardising technology across its next-generation lineup.