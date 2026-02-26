The Honda Prelude name is back after a two-decade absence, but anyone expecting a two-door Civic Type R alternative may need to reset their expectations. The new Prelude isn’t a hardcore sports coupe. Instead, it reprises its traditional role as a stylish, relatively attainable grand tourer – this time powered exclusively by a hybrid drivetrain.

Built on the same platform as the current Civic, the Prelude uses Honda’s 2.0-litre petrol-electric hybrid system, producing 135kW combined. Drive is sent to the front wheels via an eCVT automatic. Honda claims a 0–100km/h time of around 8.2 seconds, putting it in warm-hatch territory rather than true sports car company.

On the road, the hybrid system delivers smooth, near-instant electric torque at low speeds, making the Prelude feel responsive around town. At highway pace, however, it can feel like it would benefit from more power, particularly during overtaking.

Underneath, there’s more promise. The Prelude borrows suspension, steering and brake hardware from the previous Civic Type R, although the adaptive dampers have been retuned for comfort. The result is a coupe that rides with impressive composure over rough Australian roads. Even in its sportier setting, the Prelude remains supple rather than sharp-edged.

Steering is accurate but light, favouring ease of use over feedback. Grip levels are solid, yet the front-wheel-drive layout and relaxed chassis tuning mean it never feels especially playful. Keen drivers may find rear-drive rivals such as the BMW 2 Series more engaging.

Honda has attempted to inject some character through its “S+ Shift” system, which simulates stepped gear changes despite the single-speed hybrid transmission. In Sport mode, it adds artificial shift sensations and engine sound enhancement. It’s most convincing under hard acceleration, but the Prelude still feels more at home covering distance than attacking corners.

Where it excels is efficiency. Expect real-world fuel consumption around 4.8–5.5L/100km in mixed driving, making it notably economical for a two-door coupe.

Inside, the Prelude closely mirrors the Civic, with a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and nine-inch touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, along with a Bose sound system and heated front seats. Material quality is solid up front, although rear-seat trim feels less premium. Rear accommodation is best suited to children, but folding the seats expands boot space from 269 litres to 760 litres.

In Australia, the Prelude is expected to offered in a single, well-equipped grade priced in the low-$70,000 range. It’s not a replacement for a hot hatch icon, but as a refined, efficient and distinctive daily driver, the revived Prelude makes a convincing case.