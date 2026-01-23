The Volkswagen Amarok W600 has been almost-fully revealed as the next step in the relationship between Volkswagen and high-profile Aussie tuner, Walkinshaw.

Details of the Amarok W600, including its tuned suspension for enhanced handling, revised front fascia for more aggressive styling and new interior details such as Walkinshaw logos on the front seat headrest, have been confirmed. Like previous Walkinshaw Amaroks, the W600 does not receive a boost in outputs compared to regular Amarok V6s.

But while the Ford-sourced 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel engine is no more powerful and still making 184kW/600Nm outputs, the Amarok W600’s chassis has received a comprehensive update aimed at increasing its handling ability and steering feel.

The biggest change are new shock frequency-select dampers from Dutch company Koni, tuned by Walkinshaw for the Amarok W600, while a new 22mm rear sway bar has also been fitted to boost handling ability. Both the new shocks and sway bar are painted in Volkswagen’s ‘Lapiz Blue’ colour, which is available on its R models like the Golf and Touareg.

There are new 20-inch alloy wheels for the W600, which are wider than standard Amarok wheels and add 51mm of width to each side and are fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV tyres. Finally, new dual exhaust pipes sit at the rear, and don’t interfere with the W600’s full-size spare wheel.

The design of the Amarok W600 has also been altered compared to a regular Amarok thanks to a new yet-to-be-revealed front bumper with an integrated LED light bar, black wheel arch flares and wider mud flaps, new power-deployable side steps and black badging.

Inside, changes are limited to Walkinshaw logos on the headrests, new floor mats with W600 branding, silver pedals and Walkinshaw door sills.

The Volkswagen Amarok W600 is due in showrooms in the third quarter of 2026, with pricing and full specifications to be announced before then.