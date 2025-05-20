Tesla’s most advanced self-driving system – named ‘Full Self-Driving’ by the company – has started testing in Australia with a video released showing an Australian-spec right-hand drive car self-driving through the Melbourne CBD.

There’s still no word on when it will be available to customers in Australia, many of whom have spent up to $10,100 optioning the technology under the promise that it will be unlocked after regulations change.

A video released by Tesla on X (shows a Tesla claimed to be running the Full Self-Driving tech completing Melbourne’s complicated hook turns – where cars get around tram tracks by moving to the left to turn right – and other complicated manoeuvres. The driver does not control the car, rather, hovers their hands near to the steering wheel.

FSD (Supervised) testing in Melbourne, Australia



And yes, that’s a hook turn pic.twitter.com/tjakHvRohP — Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) May 16, 2025

Full Self-Driving is not a true autonomous piece of technology because it requires drivers to focus on the road, which the car monitors through a camera, as they are still legally in control of the car.

But it’s a step beyond the current semi-autonomous features of the Tesla range, where drivers must have their hands on the steering wheel at all times. The Full Self-Driving is also intended for all roads, which is more than the current system’s highway intention.

A Tesla claimed to be running the Full Self-Driving tech completes one of Melbourne’s complicated hook turns

Australia is the first right-hand drive market for the company to debut Full Self-Driving, with North America and China the only global markets that it operates in. European markets are yet to receive it as well.

Local Tesla customers have been able to purchase FSD since 2017 at a price of $10,100 and have been promised that it would be ‘unlocked’ in a free software upgrade when regulation allows.

Tesla is yet to announce any local timing regarding the release of its Full Self-Driving tech.