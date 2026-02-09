The second-generation Tesla Roadster may finally be inching towards reality, with new trademark filings suggesting the electric supercar’s long wait could soon be over. Two trademarks, lodged with the US Patent and Trademark Office on February 3, have reignited speculation that Tesla is preparing to unveil the Roadster after years of delays.

One of the filings shows a minimalist side profile of the Roadster, sketched using just three lines. Despite the simplicity, the low, cab-forward proportions typical of a supercar are clear, although the rear haunch appears squarer than the dramatic prototype revealed back in 2017. That change aligns with Tesla’s evolving design language over the past decade. The second trademark covers a stylised ‘Roadster’ wordmark, hinting at branding preparations for a production-ready car.

Timing-wise, the filings arrive shortly after Tesla CEO Elon Musk flagged a possible spring reveal. Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast last October, Musk described the Roadster as having the potential to be “the most memorable product unveil ever”. More recently, during Tesla’s Q4 2025 earnings call, he doubled down on the hype, calling it “the best of the last human-driven cars” as Tesla pivots toward autonomy-first vehicles.

2

If the Roadster is revealed soon, production is still expected to be 12 to 18 months away, which would likely push first Australian customer deliveries into late 2027 at the earliest.

Originally announced in 2017, the Roadster has suffered repeated delays as Tesla prioritised higher-volume models and projects like the Cybertruck and Robotaxi. Musk has previously thanked “long-suffering deposit holders”, while admitting the Roadster is more of a halo project than a business-critical model.

Tesla is already accepting reservations. Based on earlier pricing, the entry-level Roadster is expected to start at around A$285,000, with a deposit of roughly A$64,000. A limited Founders Series, capped at 1000 units globally, will require a much steeper upfront commitment, with deposits previously quoted at around A$350,000.

3

Performance remains the Roadster’s headline act. Tesla claims the tri-motor all-wheel-drive setup will deliver staggering acceleration, with 0–100km/h in around 2.0 seconds and a top speed of more than 400km/h. Musk has also suggested a combined torque figure of 10,000Nm and a quarter-mile time of 8.8 seconds.

Range is equally ambitious. A massive 200kWh battery pack is claimed to deliver up to 1000km of driving range on a single charge, thanks to next-generation battery architecture.

Despite its hypercar credentials, Tesla insists the Roadster will be usable day-to-day, featuring a 2+2 layout, front and rear storage, and a removable glass roof panel. Interior details remain under wraps, but if Tesla delivers on even half its promises, the Roadster could redefine expectations for electric performance cars.