Bathurst 12-Hour returns with a Mercedes-AMG-heavy field

Mercedes-AMG will be the most prominent brand at this year’s prestigious Meguiar's Bathurst 12 Hour race, with eight teams fielding one car each in four different categories. The race will be held this coming weekend at Mount Panorama, commencing at 5:45am on February 2.
With Australia’s most iconic track as the venue, the Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC) starts the 2025 season with vehicles from nine different manufacturers and six classes of car for the race: Pro, Pro Am, Bronze, Silver Cup, GT4 and Invitational.
The two performance teams - Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing and Mercedes-AMG Team GMR, as well as 75 Express and Scott Taylor Motorsport - will be competing in the Pro class.
Grove Racing and Heart of Racing by SPS have entered two cars in the Bronze category, while Supabarn Supermarkets/Tigani Motorsport will enter in the Silver Cup and Team Nineteen in the GT4 classification.
The Bathurst 12 Hour is the first round of the 2025 IGTC, with four more rounds to follow this year: the Nurburgring in Germany and Spa in Belgium in June, Suzuka in Japan in September and the final round in Indianapolis in the USA in October.
The IGTC has been held since 2016 and is in its 10th year.
In addition to Mercedes-AMG, teams using cars from brands such as BMW, Porsche and Ferrari all feature in the championship.
Mercedes-AMG has previously claimed this race three times: in 2013, Bernd Schneider, Thomas Jäger, Alexander Roloff drove a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT3 to victory for Erebus Motorsport; in 2022: Jules Gounon, Kenny Habul, Martin Konrad, Luca Stolz triumphed in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 for Triple Eight Race Engineering; and in 2023, Jules Gounon, Kenny Habul, Luca Stolz won for SunEnergy1 Akkodis ASP Team in a Mercedes-AMG GT3.
Mercedes-AMG will also host 200 of its customers trackside at the Rydges hotel as qualifying gets underway on Saturday before the race on Sunday.
COMMENTS