Bathurst 12-Hour returns with a Mercedes-AMG-heavy field

Mercedes-AMG will be the most prominent brand at this year’s prestigious Meguiar's Bathurst 12 Hour race, with eight teams fielding one car each in four different categories. The race will be held this coming weekend at Mount Panorama, commencing at 5:45am on February 2.

With Australia’s most iconic track as the venue, the Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC) starts the 2025 season with vehicles from nine different manufacturers and six classes of car for the race: Pro, Pro Am, Bronze, Silver Cup, GT4 and Invitational.

The two performance teams - Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing and Mercedes-AMG Team GMR, as well as 75 Express and Scott Taylor Motorsport - will be competing in the Pro class.

Grove Racing and Heart of Racing by SPS have entered two cars in the Bronze category, while Supabarn Supermarkets/Tigani Motorsport will enter in the Silver Cup and Team Nineteen in the GT4 classification.