Lexus has used the Tokyo Mobility Show to challenge conventional ideas of what a luxury vehicle can be, unveiling a suite of design studies that reimagine its flagship LS model as everything from a six-wheel “Luxury Space” to a single-seat urban pod.
The LS Concept sits at the centre of Lexus’s evolving vision of luxury. Rather than defining LS solely as a sedan or SUV, the brand now positions it as a “Luxury Space” — a flexible, mobile sanctuary where freedom and privacy become the ultimate commodities.
In his presentation, Chief Branding Officer Simon Humphries said the LS Concept reflects a changing world in which personal space, time and emotional connection have become as important as performance.
“Space is freedom, and space is privacy,” Humphries said. “In a frenetic world, what greater luxury is there than that?”5
The show car rides on six wheels, a radical configuration designed to maximise interior room and accessibility. Its cabin functions more like a lounge than a traditional car interior, blurring the line between home and transport.(below), focused on driver engagement and sensory immersion; and the LS Coupe Concept (bottom), designed to balance comfort and excitement for both driver and passenger.
Beyond the LS line, the company teased future mobility projects, including an autonomous one-person “box” vehicle (below), a self-contained catamaran, and potential links to personal air mobility through Lexus’s collaboration with aviation start-up Joby Aviation.
Humphries said the concepts express Lexus’s core philosophy of “Discover” — encouraging customers to pursue new experiences while the brand expands beyond traditional categories of cars, boats, and aircraft.
“Luxury is leadership,” he concluded. “At Lexus, we believe everyone is their own brand — and we want to help them see the world through new eyes.”
The Tokyo showcase signalled that Lexus’s next flagship may not just drive — it could fly, float, or even provide a private retreat in motion.
