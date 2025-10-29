Lexus has used the Tokyo Mobility Show to challenge conventional ideas of what a luxury vehicle can be, unveiling a suite of design studies that reimagine its flagship LS model as everything from a six-wheel “Luxury Space” to a single-seat urban pod.

The LS Concept sits at the centre of Lexus’s evolving vision of luxury. Rather than defining LS solely as a sedan or SUV, the brand now positions it as a “Luxury Space” — a flexible, mobile sanctuary where freedom and privacy become the ultimate commodities.

In his presentation, Chief Branding Officer Simon Humphries said the LS Concept reflects a changing world in which personal space, time and emotional connection have become as important as performance.

“Space is freedom, and space is privacy,” Humphries said. “In a frenetic world, what greater luxury is there than that?” 5

The show car rides on six wheels, a radical configuration designed to maximise interior room and accessibility. Its cabin functions more like a lounge than a traditional car interior, blurring the line between home and transport.(below), focused on driver engagement and sensory immersion; and the LS Coupe Concept (bottom), designed to balance comfort and excitement for both driver and passenger.

4

3

Beyond the LS line, the company teased future mobility projects, including an autonomous one-person “box” vehicle (below), a self-contained catamaran, and potential links to personal air mobility through Lexus’s collaboration with aviation start-up Joby Aviation.

Humphries said the concepts express Lexus’s core philosophy of “Discover” — encouraging customers to pursue new experiences while the brand expands beyond traditional categories of cars, boats, and aircraft.

1

“Luxury is leadership,” he concluded. “At Lexus, we believe everyone is their own brand — and we want to help them see the world through new eyes.”

The Tokyo showcase signalled that Lexus’s next flagship may not just drive — it could fly, float, or even provide a private retreat in motion.