Lexus is no stranger to turning heads, but its latest concept might be its most audacious creation yet – a six-seat, six-wheeled luxury people mover that reimagines what the brand’s flagship model could become in the electric age.

Set to be unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show later this month, the new Lexus LS Concept takes the familiar badge once meaning “Luxury Sedan” and redefines it as “Luxury Space”. The move signals Lexus’s ambition to evolve beyond traditional sedans and into the realm of futuristic mobility lounges on wheels.

The LS Concept’s dramatic proportions and distinctive layout – with a single large set of wheels up front and two smaller pairs at the rear – have already sparked intrigue. According to Toyota’s Chief Branding Officer, Simon Humphries, the unusual wheel configuration allows for greater interior space without compromising the smoothness and stability expected of a Lexus.

Interestingly, the wheels appear to glow in official teaser images, suggesting the vehicle could feature individual electric motors for each wheel, delivering silent, precise power and enhanced control. This multi-motor electric platform would align with Lexus’s push toward fully electric luxury mobility, offering whisper-quiet performance and seamless ride refinement.

The concept’s name deliberately recalls the original Lexus LS 400, the 1990s luxury sedan that helped establish Lexus as a global competitor to Mercedes-Benz and BMW. Back then, the LS 400 won acclaim for offering superior comfort and reliability at a far lower price. Now, Lexus is using that same pioneering spirit to explore what ultra-premium travel could look like in the near future.

The new Lexus LS Concept will be unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show later in October

While the six-wheeled LS Concept is unlikely to reach production, Lexus insiders suggest the design could inspire future models, particularly in the brand’s expanding electric people mover lineup. For now, customers seeking a luxurious multi-passenger experience can look to the Lexus LM, the brand’s plush, chauffeur-driven van, priced from around $180,000 in Australia.

Whether the LS Concept is a glimpse of tomorrow’s high-end mobility or simply a wild design experiment, it’s clear Lexus continues to challenge convention in the luxury segment.