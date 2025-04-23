AUDI E5 Sportback

AUDI is Audi’s new Chinese sub-brand in China and revealed its first production vehicle at the Shanghai Motor Show. Called the E5 Sportback, it was developed with SAIC (Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation, or MG and LDV’s parent company) and uses the same platform as the IM L6 that’s due to go on sale in Australia later this year.

Measuring almost five metres long, the E5 is a similarly sized wagon to the A6 and will compete against cars like the BMW i5 Touring. All versions will feature a 100kWh battery for up to a claimed 770km of range, with the E5 using an 800-volt architecture that’s reportedly able to add 370km of range within 10 minutes of charging.

Four power outputs have been confirmed so far: 220kW, 300kW, 420kW and 580kW, and the most powerful can sprint to 100km/h in a claimed 3.4 seconds. Inside the E5 Sportback appears to be a high-quality cabin with exotic materials like suede and a huge 4K 27-inch curved joined display that incorporates both the infotainment and driver’s displays.

The AUDI E5 Sportback will launch in China later this year and more models from Audi’s new sub-brand will arrive afterwards. It’s unlikely that the AUDI brand will be sold outside China for now.

Nissan Frontier Pro

To only be offered as a plug-in hybrid, the Frontier Pro uses a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor integrated into the gearbox for outputs of “over” 302kW/800Nm.

Featuring a 33kWh battery, the Frontier Pro is reportedly capable of travelling 135km on electric power, 1046km on hybrid power and offering the crucial 3500kg capacity.

But while the Frontier Pro was revealed in China, Nissan executives have confirmed that it will be eventually sold in more global markets – possibly including Australia, where it will be differentiated from the more heavy duty next-generation Navara.

The Frontier Pro’s interior looks luxurious in comparison to the current Navara with a lemon-coloured leather-covered interior with a 14.6-inch touchscreen.

Nissan N7

Another joint venture with Dongfeng based on one of its models, the Nissan N7 is the brand’s first electric sedan and will rival cars such as the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 6 in the critical Chinese new car market. Unlike the Frontier Pro, global sales plans for the N7 are yet to be announced.

Measuring almost five metres long, the N7 is a large sedan that offers up to 635km of electric driving range on the Chinese cycle and features a coefficient of just 0.208.

Two lithium ion phosphate (LFP) batteries will be available: 58kWh and 73kWh, both with a 400-volt architecture for a claimed 10 to 80 per cent charge in as little as 19 minutes. All N7s are front-wheel drive and 160kW and 200kW power outputs will be available.

Lexus ES

Lexus debuted the new eighth-generation ES sedan, which will be offered in hybrid and – for the first time – all-electric forms globally, including Australia. Using the same ‘TNGA-K’ platform as the current ES, Lexus added an additional 165mm of length to the ES, making it the same length as a Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Inside, the new ES employs a futuristic layout with a 12.3-inch touchscreen with the brand’s new ‘Arene’ software, while an optional passenger display will also be offered. The panoramic sunroof includes adjustable dimmable ‘Low-E’ glass and the rear seats will feature a relaxation function for the first time.

The brand is yet to specify the battery size of the electric versions of the ES, but says that it can travel up to 685km on a charge (CLTC). Up to 252kW outputs will be on offer in the ES500h, with the most potent version capable of a 5.9-second 0-100km/h sprint time. For hybrids, both 148kW 2.0-litre ES300h and 182kW 2.5-litre ES350h variants will be offered

Zeekr 9X

Geely offshoot Zeekr revealed its new 9X ultra luxury SUV, which more than resembles luxury SUVs like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Bentley Bentayga. Using both electric and plug-in hybrid drivetrains, the 9X is not yet confirmed for Australian showrooms.

Measuring 5290mm long, the 9X will offer six or seven seats as standard, with a four-seat executive model also on offer. It sits on a 900V architecture with 480kW ultra-fast charging and while the electric version’s range is yet to be disclosed, it hits 100km/h in just 3.0 seconds. The plug-in hybrid uses a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine and a pair of electric motors for up to 1500km of driving range.

Expected to be priced from between 500,000 yuan (around AU$107,000 at current exchange rates) to almost 1 million yuan ($A215,000) for the top of the range Grand Edition with the four-seat layout, giving a cool $700,000 discount on the Cullinan.

The Auto Shanghai 2025 show commenced today with more reveals to come in coming days.