Snapshot Singer will be available in Australia through Zagame

Over 130 reimagined 911s have been made

First Australian commission expected to land later this year

Luxury car dealer Zagame Automotive Group will be the official Australian distributor of Singer vehicles, bringing the reimagined Porsche 911s from California to our shores for the first time.

Singer Vehicle Design has been at the forefront of restomodding since its first reimagined Porsche 911 was released in 2009, building its business on recreating classic, air-cooled 911s from the 964 chassis – blending retro looks with modern technology.

The recently released All-terrain Competition Study (ACS) and upcoming Dynamics and Lightweight Study (DLS) models have come close to breaking the internet in terms of views across social platforms, each taking the 911 to places Porsche could only fantasise about.

6 The North Island Commission is the only Singer in Australia and New Zealand

Singer founder, Rob Dickinson, said the idea of teaming up with an Australian distributor was born off the back of a high number of enquiries and commissions from antipodean clients.

“It’s so exciting to be reaching out to new audiences," said Dickinson.

"We’re humbled to be in touch with enthusiasts in Australia and New Zealand who wish to commission our services in pursuit of their personal vision for the ultimate air-cooled 911.

"We’re thrilled to be collaborating with these owners and to be building a strong local presence.