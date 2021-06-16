Subscribe
Singer coming to Australia through Zagame Automotive

The world's most iconic restomod company is officially coming Down Under

16 Jun 2021
Jordan Mulach
Singer North Island Commission
Snapshot

  • Singer will be available in Australia through Zagame
  • Over 130 reimagined 911s have been made
  • First Australian commission expected to land later this year

Luxury car dealer Zagame Automotive Group will be the official Australian distributor of Singer vehicles, bringing the reimagined Porsche 911s from California to our shores for the first time.

Singer Vehicle Design has been at the forefront of restomodding since its first reimagined Porsche 911 was released in 2009, building its business on recreating classic, air-cooled 911s from the 964 chassis – blending retro looks with modern technology.

The recently released All-terrain Competition Study (ACS) and upcoming Dynamics and Lightweight Study (DLS) models have come close to breaking the internet in terms of views across social platforms, each taking the 911 to places Porsche could only fantasise about.

Singer 911 North Island Rear
The North Island Commission is the only Singer in Australia and New Zealand

Singer founder, Rob Dickinson, said the idea of teaming up with an Australian distributor was born off the back of a high number of enquiries and commissions from antipodean clients.

“It’s so exciting to be reaching out to new audiences," said Dickinson.

"We’re humbled to be in touch with enthusiasts in Australia and New Zealand who wish to commission our services in pursuit of their personal vision for the ultimate air-cooled 911.

"We’re thrilled to be collaborating with these owners and to be building a strong local presence.

"As our client group expands around the world, we need partners of the highest calibre to look after them.

"I'm delighted that Zagame Automotive Group will be there to support our amazing owners in Australia and New Zealand."

Singer 911 North Island Interior
Inside the Singer vehicles look like a 70s 911 but underneath they are based on the 964 chassis from 1989-1993

Zagame's managing director, Bobby Zagame, said it was a reflection of his business to draw a company like Singer in to be a partner, adding it to a portfolio which includes Aston Martin, Ferrari, McLaren, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce.

"We’re very excited to be at the forefront of supporting Singer’s clients in Australia and New Zealand and together we look forward to seeing more of these beautiful cars on the road here," said Zagame.

"Our passion, commitment and focus on the ownership experience is what sets Zagame Automotive apart, and I’m delighted that Singer is now part of the family."

The company has built more than 130 bespoke 911s since its inception, each named after where the client is based, such as the North Island Commission in New Zealand – featuring an Olive Brown carbon fibre body, Chocolate Brown interior and a 3.8-litre flat-six engine.

In addition to the North Island Commission, only one Singer is set for an Australian delivery towards the end of this year, with both clients now being able to deal with Singer through Zagame.

