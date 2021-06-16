Snapshot
- Singer will be available in Australia through Zagame
- Over 130 reimagined 911s have been made
- First Australian commission expected to land later this year
Luxury car dealer Zagame Automotive Group will be the official Australian distributor of Singer vehicles, bringing the reimagined Porsche 911s from California to our shores for the first time.
Singer Vehicle Design has been at the forefront of restomodding since its first reimagined Porsche 911 was released in 2009, building its business on recreating classic, air-cooled 911s from the 964 chassis – blending retro looks with modern technology.
The recently released All-terrain Competition Study (ACS) and upcoming Dynamics and Lightweight Study (DLS) models have come close to breaking the internet in terms of views across social platforms, each taking the 911 to places Porsche could only fantasise about.
Singer founder, Rob Dickinson, said the idea of teaming up with an Australian distributor was born off the back of a high number of enquiries and commissions from antipodean clients.
“It’s so exciting to be reaching out to new audiences," said Dickinson.
"We’re humbled to be in touch with enthusiasts in Australia and New Zealand who wish to commission our services in pursuit of their personal vision for the ultimate air-cooled 911.
"We’re thrilled to be collaborating with these owners and to be building a strong local presence.
"As our client group expands around the world, we need partners of the highest calibre to look after them.
"I'm delighted that Zagame Automotive Group will be there to support our amazing owners in Australia and New Zealand."
Zagame's managing director, Bobby Zagame, said it was a reflection of his business to draw a company like Singer in to be a partner, adding it to a portfolio which includes Aston Martin, Ferrari, McLaren, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce.
"We’re very excited to be at the forefront of supporting Singer’s clients in Australia and New Zealand and together we look forward to seeing more of these beautiful cars on the road here," said Zagame.
"Our passion, commitment and focus on the ownership experience is what sets Zagame Automotive apart, and I’m delighted that Singer is now part of the family."
The company has built more than 130 bespoke 911s since its inception, each named after where the client is based, such as the North Island Commission in New Zealand – featuring an Olive Brown carbon fibre body, Chocolate Brown interior and a 3.8-litre flat-six engine.
In addition to the North Island Commission, only one Singer is set for an Australian delivery towards the end of this year, with both clients now being able to deal with Singer through Zagame.
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
The world's most thrilling performance car magazine. Delivered to your door each month.
Subscribe
We recommend
-
News
Singer creates ultimate Porsche air-cooled engine
Singer and Williams team up with legendary engine architect Hans Mezger to create the most awe-inspiring Porsche flat-six to date
-
News
Safari-spec Singer ACS is the off-road 911 of your dreams
Singer Vehicle Design and Tuthill Porsche team up to create a wild twin-turbo off-road Porsche 911 with Dakar intents
-
News
Singer perfects Porsche 964
No limits Singer Porsche DLS project spawns ultimate air-cooled 911