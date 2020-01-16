It’s only January 6 and – without getting ahead of ourselves – we think we’ve already seen one of the most awesome cars to hit the internet this year.

Renowned Porsche restomod outfit Singer Vehicle Design has teamed up with the rally Porsche experts at Tuthill Porsche to build a 964 generation Porsche 911 into a safari hero inspired by Porsche’s rally history.

It’s called the Singer ACS (All-terrain Competition Study) and follows on from the insanely detailed Singer DLS of 2018 which was built in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering.

Though, where that car was the ultimate road-going restomod 911 track monster, the new ACS is designed for maximum attack off the beaten track.

After being commissioned by a long-time Singer customer who envisioned a 911 that could compete in events such as the Dakar Rally and Baja 1000, Singer approached the off-road 911 experts at Tuthill Porsche based in the UK.

The result is the wildest Singer creation to date, looking halfway between a 911 and the 959 Safari, which it was heavily inspired by.

It features a twin-turbo 3.6-litre ‘Mezger’ spec engine producing 335kW and 570Nm, a flat-shifting five-speed sequential transmission with paddle shifters and three separate mechanical differentials which send power to all four wheels.

Bolstering its safari intentions is a long-range fuel tank, aluminium underbody protection, carbon fibre body panels, lifted rally suspension with five-way adjustable dampening, two full-sized spare wheels, hydration system for driver and navigator, competition seats and an FIA-spec roll cage.

The white Singer ACS is a one-off for now but there are apparently plans in the works to create another red example which leans more heavily into tarmac rallying.

While anyone with enough money could cobble together a rally 911, the amount of detail put into one of Singer’s projects is without peer.

Have a look and listen to the Singer ACS in action.