If you’re getting simultaneously bored with your stock Porsche 964-series 911 and your seven-figure petty cash account, here’s the best possible news: Singer Vehicle Design has launched its latest drool-worthy suite of restoration services, the Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer.

The Carrera Coupe “services” – Singer doesn’t talk in terms of models or series – arguably takes reimagination to new lengths, with a 4.0-litre, variable valve-timing engine developed in conjunction with Cosworth Engineering, and chassis reinforcement input from Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

Only 100 commissions are open for this “big-hearted, naturally aspirated sports car” restoration, which picks up the theme of the Super Sport Equipment option that was available on the Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2 from 1983-’89.

Otherwise known as the Turbo look, the Super Sport mated the aspirated Carrera 3.2 engine to the 911 Turbo’s option M491 wide body, wheels and upgraded brakes and suspension.

While we’re fussing about designations, let’s get the Singer boilerplate out of the way: yes, the official name for what you’re looking at is the Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer. Like Singer’s earlier Classic and DLS and the Turbo variants of each, the latest services commence with a customer’s existing Porsche 964.

Just over 60,000 of the 964 generation were built from 1989-’94, though it’s not this comparative rarity but a “Singer effect” that has caused 964 values to quadruple in recent years. For its earlier DLS commissions, Singer worked with Williams (F1) Advanced Engineering on an extensively redesigned, air-cooled 4.0-litre flat-six package that introduced four-valve cylinder heads. The no-holds-barred DLS engine mods claimed around 370kW at 9000rpm.

This time around, Cosworth collaborated in the development of a variable valve timing system and revisions to the four-valve heads, along with refinement of combustion chambers and inlet and exhaust. Again displacing 4.0-litres, the new variable-valve engine package is aimed at delivering greater tractability (and complying with more countries’ regulations) while producing a muscular 313kW power output. Singer claims it will rev to “over 8000rpm”.

Latest-generation ABS and five-mode traction and stability control systems are appropriate to this rear-drive, six-speed manual’s thoroughly modern performance and dynamic ability. Singer’s oft-quoted mantra that “everything is important” is borne out in obsessive detail throughout the restoration process.

I’ve observed this vicariously over the past two years while a close mate’s car undergoes

Singer’s 450th and final Classic restoration.

A car bound for Carrera Coupe reimagining is stripped and cleaned to the bare shell and, as a first in this new guise, structurally augmented with a composite and steel chassis reinforcement system developed by Red Bull Technologies. This provides the foundation for the reinvention of suspension and brakes; the former introducing dampers with four-way electronic damping adjustment and electric nose lift, the latter a carbon-ceramic package, behind 18-inch centre lock wheels. The carbon fibre body panels that give girth to the narrow-body 964 shell further contribute to structural stiffness, while saving and centring mass.

Customers can specify pretty much anything they want, but among the obvious is the choice of either an overt whale tail teamed with a 934-inspired front air dam, or a speed-activated rear wing and comparatively subtle front splitter. Or both, with a bespoke flight case to store the spare.

Singer’s interior options, while driven by customers’ personal wishes, no less cleverly augment and amplify the period charm of the G-series Porsche 911. As with the exterior, owners are likely to veer towards either road sports or classic racing themes.