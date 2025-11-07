If you’re after a Porsche 911 resto-mod but want one with a more Antipodean flavour, then despite what the name suggests, the Wiedergeboren could be for you.

German for ‘reborn’, the Wiedergeboren is the brainchild of Canberran lawyer Jason Wenning, who found his 991 Carrera S too anaesthetised but had no guarantee he could get a Singer 911 locally so decided to forge his own path.

Limited to just 10 examples, Wiedergeborens can be built from any air-cooled 911, though unlike the 964-based Singers, classic 911s from 1974-89 are preferred for conversion.

At a price of A$1.15m plus GST and donor vehicle, everything is completely customisable with customers having the chance to collaborate with Jason on colours, materials and even the car’s mechanical makeup.

Wiedergeboren #1 picture here started life as a Hong Kong-delivered 1979 911 SC before becoming a Queensland race car, at which point it was purchased by Jason and the transformation began.

It now features an enlarged 3.8-litre naturally aspirated flat-six from a 964 with Motec fuel injection and a complete internal overhaul, matched to a strengthened five-speed manual with custom gearing and a limited-slip differential.

Upgraded torsion bars and custom-valved Koni shocks handle the suspension, controlling custom 18-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, while modern braking performance is provided by Boxster-based calipers and 911 discs.

The exterior bodywork and interior are both handcrafted with the classic 911 driving replaced with improved ergonomics and modern electric heating and cooling is managed by a hand-built lightweight wiring loom.

Melbourne-based Young Timers Garage has been chosen as the global retail partner for the Wiedergeboren program.