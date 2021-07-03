MG increases prices of ZS EV and HS PHEV

Snapshot
- MG ZS EV now starts at $44,990 drive-away
- HS PHEV begins at $47,990 drive-away
- Various state government incentives could lower prices further
MG Australia has given its two electric models a $1000 price increase after July 1, applying the price hike to the drive-away cost of the ZS EV and HS PHEV.
Pinned on a higher cost of manufacturing and materials, the increase bumps the ZS EV up to $44,990 drive-away, still remaining as the cheapest EV on sale in Australia, just under $4000 less than the Hyundai IONIQ.
As with the ZS EV, the higher cost of the HS PHEV doesn't affect its standing as the cheapest plug-in hybrid on the market, now coming in at $47,990, again $4000 cheaper than its closest rival, the Mitsubishi Outlander.
To help justify the extra $1000, MG has extended the warranty for its electric and hybrid models, now offering a seven-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty on the vehicle and battery pack, going up from five years to now bring it in line with the internal combustion engined cars.
While the price increase is applied nationally, it coincides with various state and territory governments around Australia beginning to offer subsidies for EV owners, with New South Wales offering a $3000 rebate for any EV purchased under $68,750 after September 1, also waiving stamp duty for EVs under $78,000.
The Victorian State Government is taking $3000 off the purchase price of any new EV under $68,740 after May 2, though this comes to at a cost with a 2.5c per km road charge being implemented from July 1.
In the Australian Capital Territory, EV buyers not only receive two years of free registration and waived stamp duty but they can also access interest-free government loans, with up to $15,000 available for private buyers.
Yesterday the Tasmanian Government announced their own EV incentives, removing stamp duty from all new and second hand EVs over the next two years, also saying their fleet of Government vehicles will be electric by 2030.
COMMENTS