MG increases prices of ZS EV and HS PHEV

Snapshot MG ZS EV now starts at $44,990 drive-away

HS PHEV begins at $47,990 drive-away

Various state government incentives could lower prices further

MG Australia has given its two electric models a $1000 price increase after July 1, applying the price hike to the drive-away cost of the ZS EV and HS PHEV.

Pinned on a higher cost of manufacturing and materials, the increase bumps the ZS EV up to $44,990 drive-away, still remaining as the cheapest EV on sale in Australia, just under $4000 less than the Hyundai IONIQ.

As with the ZS EV, the higher cost of the HS PHEV doesn't affect its standing as the cheapest plug-in hybrid on the market, now coming in at $47,990, again $4000 cheaper than its closest rival, the Mitsubishi Outlander.

2 MG HS PHEV

To help justify the extra $1000, MG has extended the warranty for its electric and hybrid models, now offering a seven-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty on the vehicle and battery pack, going up from five years to now bring it in line with the internal combustion engined cars.