Kathryn Fisk

- News
Renault to cap vehicle speed at 180km/h from 2022
The French manufacturer has followed in Volvo's footsteps, restricting speed in the interests of safety
- News
Mitsubishi Triton canopy recalled over fire risk
The affected accessory would have been sold and fitted to vehicles between May 2018 and February this year
- News
Honda fully electric by 2040
The Japanese marque aims to be producing just EVs and hydrogen powered vehicles globally, including Australia
- Advice
Hands-on: Mercedes-Benz Driving Events review
Whether you want to thrash an AMG GT R around a track or learn more about the safety features of your new Mercedes-Benz, this experience could be for you
- News
Victorian EV tax bill is "world's worst EV policy"
A public hearing about the controversial EV tax bill is on today
- News
2021 Audi Q2: Australian pricing and features
The refreshed small SUV will arrive in showrooms in May, starting at $42,900 before on-road costs
- News
Porsche Taycan joins Track Experience program
The all-electric sportscar is available to drive on the Precision and Precision Plus programs
- News
Jeep Grand Cherokee recalled over crankshaft fault
The fault may cause the affected vehicles to lose power suddenly
- News
Mercedes-Benz EQS unveiled, Australian launch due December
The EQS will be the world's most aerodynamic production car to date
- News
Nissan recalls R52 Pathfinder over towbar issue
The towbar cross member and bracket could separate, causing the towbar to detach from the vehicle
- News
2021 Kia Cerato facelift: More images leaked ahead of Australian debut
Kia will reveal its refreshed Cerato range soon, and an Australian debut won't be far behind
- News
Fire risk prompts mass BMW X5 and X6 recall
Almost 17,000 models are being recalled by BMW Australia
