2022 MG ZS EV: Facelift and range increase for Australia’s cheapest electric car

UPDATE, September 2022: 2023 MG ZS EV driven

The refreshed and upgraded 2023 MG ZS EV is now on sale in Australia, and we've driven it. Get the full story at the link below.

The story to here

Snapshot 2022 MG ZS EV gets updated looks with LED headlights

Two variants now available in overseas markets

New long-range model offers up to 440km of driving from a single charge

The new-look 2022 MG ZS EV has been revealed ahead of the model’s expected debut into Australian showrooms next year – with a boosted driving range to match.

The ZS EV adopts a similar look to the petrol-powered ZS it’s based on, but the fully-electric MG now features a grille-less fascia in the same colour as the body – together with new LED headlights and daytime-running lights.

But the big news is the car’s upgraded electric powertrain. MG has introduced a long-range version of the ZS EV for overseas markets, with the 44kWh battery pack replaced with a 72kWh unit – capable of a claimed 440 kilometres on the WLTP test cycle.

For perspective, the current model on sale in Australia offers a driving range of 263km on a single charge – representing an increase of 67 per cent.