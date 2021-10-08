2022 MG ZS EV: Facelift and range increase for Australia’s cheapest electric car

UPDATE, September 2022: 2023 MG ZS EV driven
The refreshed and upgraded 2023 MG ZS EV is now on sale in Australia, and we've driven it. Get the full story at the link below.
The story to here
Snapshot
- 2022 MG ZS EV gets updated looks with LED headlights
- Two variants now available in overseas markets
- New long-range model offers up to 440km of driving from a single charge
The new-look 2022 MG ZS EV has been revealed ahead of the model’s expected debut into Australian showrooms next year – with a boosted driving range to match.
The ZS EV adopts a similar look to the petrol-powered ZS it’s based on, but the fully-electric MG now features a grille-less fascia in the same colour as the body – together with new LED headlights and daytime-running lights.
But the big news is the car’s upgraded electric powertrain. MG has introduced a long-range version of the ZS EV for overseas markets, with the 44kWh battery pack replaced with a 72kWh unit – capable of a claimed 440 kilometres on the WLTP test cycle.
For perspective, the current model on sale in Australia offers a driving range of 263km on a single charge – representing an increase of 67 per cent.
An entry-level version will also go on sale next year using a 51kWh battery pack, and offering a driving range of 320km – a 22 per cent improvement.
MG says the long-range ZS EV can be recharged from zero to 100 per cent in as little as 42 minutes using a 100kW rapid charger, or in less than 11 hours using a standard 7kW unit.
A four-stage LED indicator located inside the port allows for a quick check of the battery status during recharging.
Inside, the 8.0-inch infotainment screen has been upped to 10.1-inches and enjoys improved graphics and functionality, along with a revised instrument cluster and wireless smartphone charging.
The 2021 MG ZS EV is currently on sale in Australia for $44,990 drive-away, but pricing for the facelifted model will be announced in the second quarter of next year (April to June inclusive), with deliveries to begin in the second half of 2022.
COMMENTS