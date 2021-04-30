There must be some irony in the fact that its focus on high-demand markets has moved Ford to keep more and more of its compelling new models from our shores – yet it’s MG that could bring Australia its next exciting new electric vehicle.

Earlier this month, the Chinese-owned British brand unveiled the Cyberster, a futuristic electric sports concept that revealed a look at where the brand expects to take its styling and technology in the years ahead.

At the time, MG offered no word on whether the electric roadster would lead to a production model, but today the brand has announced that some version of the Cyberster will enter production – and a right-hand-drive option is confirmed, opening the door to an Australian launch.

That will be welcome news for MG’s local office, coming on the back of two consecutive months of top-10 sales success.

We don’t need to speculate on this one, either: in a statement issued today, an MG Motor Australia spokesperson revealed the new model is being considered for a local debut.

“We’re excited to confirm that the Cyberster electric sportster will be offered in both left- and right-hand-drive configuration. As part of our Electric For Everyone strategy, MG Australia will now examine the Cyberster’s potential for the Australian and New Zealand markets,” the spokesperson said.

Further details about the concept’s final production form are still to be revealed, but it appears the Cyberster name is confirmed.

Like the Porsche Boxster, whose name combines the words boxer (for its engine) and roadster, the Cyberster name is likely derived from its futuristic themes and its roadster design.

The concept was designed in London, around the idea of “looking strongly into MG’s future, touching on our heritage, but more importantly building on our cutting edge technology and advanced design”.

The concept claims an all-electric driving range of 800 kilometres, with a 0-100km/h time of “less than” three seconds.

For more on the Cyberster and MG, see our links below. Watch for more on the production model to be revealed in the weeks and months ahead.

