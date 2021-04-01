UPDATE, April 18 2023: Cyberster unveiled, Australian launch confirmed

The production version of the MG Cyberster has now been unveiled, at the 2023 Shanghai motor show, and it’s coming to Australia. Get all the details at the story linked below.

June 24, 2022: Cyberster rendered!

Based on official 2023 MG Cyberster images obtained recently, we’ve had a go at imagining how the final design might look. Check out our stunning images at the link below.

British brand MG might these days be known for just about anything but the sporty little numbers that made its iconic name, but evidence is mounting that the brand’s new masters are keen to turn that around.

It’s already known that MG will launch an electric sports coupe later this year, inspired by the E-Motion concept revealed in 2017.

Here, we see a more dramatic, futuristic take on the best of MG styling and technology – as imagined by the designers at the appropriately London-based studio of MG’s Chinese parent company SAIC.

Leading the Cyberster’s styling was Carl Gotham, who says of its looks: “The Cyberster is a bold statement that looks strongly into MG’s future, touching on our heritage but more importantly building on our cutting edge technology and advanced design.

“Sports cars are the lifeblood of the MG DNA and Cyberster is a hugely exciting concept for us.”

Bravely, the MG team has applied a Union Jack theme to the tail lamps of the Cyberster concept, following in the trails of the Mini brand – likewise owned by a foreign marque in Germany’s BMW.

As reported below, the Cyberster concept imagines an all-electric driving range of 800 kilometres on one charge, with a 0-100km/h time “of less than three seconds”.

We won’t expect to see the Cyberster in production any time soon, but fans should watch for the E-Motion to debut in a toned-down production form sometime this year.

Click our gallery above for more revealing images of the Cyberster concept.

The story to here

March 23: MG has released three official images of its upcoming Cyberster EV two-seater sportscar concept and some headline performance figures.

Chief among them is the electric vehicle’s range, which MG claims will be no less than 800 kilometres, and its 0-100km/h time, quoted at “less than three seconds.”

The images reveal a sleek, aero-focussed roadster design, with prominent dual buttresses on the vehicle’s rear deck and a serious-looking front splitter that promises to back up the claimed performance figures.

The cockpit looks to be far more concept than prototype, with a yoke-style steering wheel flanked by a wraparound infotainment system for the driver and a fully digital display.

Most likely, both the exterior and interior styling are a showcase of MG’s future design language and EV capabilities.

There’s no word yet as to what the avant-garde EV powertrain might be, however, a dual-motor, AWD set-up is likely.

MG says the Cyberster concept will also come with a suite of tech-laden features aimed at improving the user’s experience, including 5G connectivity and pure electric architecture.

The automaker has collaborated with Shanghai-based gaming and social video-sharing website Bilibili on the Cyberster, as part of an e-gaming partnership between the two companies.

More details about the radical EV sports car are just around the corner, with the Cyberster concept set to be officially unveiled at the Shanghai Motor Show on Wednesday, April 21.

Be sure to stay tuned to WhichCar as we bring you more updates.