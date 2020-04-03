MG has well and truly inserted itself into the Australian market in 2020 with an 83.2 increase in sales over 2019.

Its 15,253 sales last year saw it jump to 16th most popular manufacturer in Australia just behind Suzuki (15,586).

MG's biggest seller was its sole entrant in the light car market, the MG3 hatchback.

With 7158 sales, it was the biggest selling light car of 2020 ahead of the Kia Rio, Toyota Yaris and Mazda 2.

MORE MG news and reviews

The ZS small SUV also had a strong year, racking up 5484 sales to beat the Subaru XV and Toyota CH-R, with 1010 of those coming in December alone.

The showroom success capped off a big year for MG, which launched three models in Australia including the fully electric MG ZS EV, and updated ZS and HS SUVs, while increasing choices its relatively small portfolio.

MG Australia and New Zealand CEO Peter Ciao said the company responded to the pandemic by ensuring that “everyone can access a good vehicle at a great price”.

“Our strategy evolved to establish our value range, our premium range and setting us on our main journey, our new electric range,” he said.

MG - a subsidiary of huge Chinese carmaker SAIC - hopes to continue its momentum in 2021 with several new models expected to land, including a plug-in hybrid version of the HS and, hopefully, a production of E-Motion electric sports car concept (above).

NOW READ MG ZS EV review