2024 MG3 vs 2024 Suzuki Swift Hybrid: SPEC BATTLE!

The light car battleground isn’t what it once was. Stalwarts like the Ford Fiesta, Kia Rio and Suzuki Baleno have departed and one reason for that is the utter dominance of the MG3.

More than 65,000 have found homes in Australia since its introduction in 2018, thanks to it offering just enough of what buyers want at an extremely attractive price.

A new-generation arrived in 2024 and while the price tag increased substantially, the latest MG3 is a much more polished car. Better road manners, more equipment and a hybrid drivetrain option are just many of the improvements that led to an 8/10 score.

But it doesn’t have the light car segment to itself. Another recent arrival is the new Suzuki Swift Hybrid, a nameplate with a 30-year history in Australia.

While these two aren’t going to knock the Ford Ranger or Toyota RAV4 off the top sales spot, they remain very important offerings, providing the latest safety and technology at a price that’s potentially in reach of first-car buyers. But which is best?

Pricing

Pricing for the MG3 range starts at $23,990 plus on-road costs for the Excite, while the better equipped Essence is $25,990 +ORCs. Both variants are also available with the hybrid powertrain for a $4000 premium.

There’s very little in it when it comes to the Suzuki Swift. It offers a base manual variant for $24,490 driveaway, with the automatic an extra $2500. From there the Plus rises to $28,490 driveaway, while the range-topping GLX is $29,490 driveaway.