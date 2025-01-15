MG flags fast action on the ‘last’ sub-$20K new car in Australia

Australians battling the cost-of-living crunch have been reminded they can still buy one new car on the market for under $20 grand.

MG is in the final month of runout sales on the popular MG3 light hatchback which it says is the cheapest new car – and possibly the last – to be priced at $19,990 driveaway.

As WhichCar reported back in June 2024, MG started pricing for the third generation of the best-selling hatch at $23,990 for the MG3 Excite. That was justified on the basis of a significant upgrade in standard equipment, including major additions to the MG3’s safety arsenal.

Driver warning systems (forward collision, lane departure), multi-monitoring (blind spots, rear cross traffic, tyre pressures, “unsteady driver”), and assistance features (adaptive cruise, speed-limit notification, emergency lane keeping) were among the key additions.

All models – Excite and Essence, in either petrol or hybrid engines, include stylish 16-inch alloys and provide dashboards graced with a digital display combination of central 12.25-inch infotainment screen and 7-inch driver cluster.