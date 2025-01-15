MG flags fast action on the ‘last’ sub-$20K new car in Australia

Australians battling the cost-of-living crunch have been reminded they can still buy one new car on the market for under $20 grand.
MG is in the final month of runout sales on the popular MG3 light hatchback which it says is the cheapest new car – and possibly the last – to be priced at $19,990 driveaway.
As WhichCar reported back in June 2024, MG started pricing for the third generation of the best-selling hatch at $23,990 for the MG3 Excite. That was justified on the basis of a significant upgrade in standard equipment, including major additions to the MG3’s safety arsenal.
Driver warning systems (forward collision, lane departure), multi-monitoring (blind spots, rear cross traffic, tyre pressures, “unsteady driver”), and assistance features (adaptive cruise, speed-limit notification, emergency lane keeping) were among the key additions.
All models – Excite and Essence, in either petrol or hybrid engines, include stylish 16-inch alloys and provide dashboards graced with a digital display combination of central 12.25-inch infotainment screen and 7-inch driver cluster.
In reminding about the final month of the runout deal, MG Motor Australia’s Chief Commercial Officer Giles Belcher said: “The MG3 Auto is likely to be the last new car Australians can buy for under $20,000 drive away price.
“Once these models are sold, that will be it for this model of the MG3.
“With ever growing development and production costs, we don’t expect to offer a car for under $20,000 in Australia again.”
The MG3 Auto comes with MG’s industry leading 10- year/250,000km warranty and fixed price servicing. MG anticipate the last of the sub $20,000 MG3 Auto’s to sell out in February. Buyers can visit mgmotor.com.au to find a local dealer.
