A Weekend with the MG HS Plus EV

When I heard my friends were coming down from Sydney for the weekend, I offered to pick them up from the airport. "Easy, done," I said on the phone, before remembering that my hatchback wouldn’t be able to fit all the kid gear they’d be bringing down with them. So when MG offered us a loan of their MG HS Plus EV, a midsize five-seater plug-in hybrid SUV, I was the first to jump at the chance. After a quick Google search of the specs, I was excited to see that it could easily fit a pram, a child seat, and hopefully all the luggage they were bringing. I’ll be the first to admit that, on paper, I didn’t totally understand how the plug-in hybrid system would help with real-world economy, but I was curious to learn more. Even more so as it’s also Australia’s most affordable plug-in hybrid. Hello value! The MG HS Plus EV impressed me from the moment we loaded up the boot in the airport pick-up bay. The spacious 451L boot area easily accommodated little Zoe’s pram, along with all their weekend essentials and the rear seats offered plenty of legroom, ensuring a comfortable ride back from the airport for everyone. It surprises me every time how much gear kids require just to get from A to B. 38 Funnily enough, my partner's mother sent me an Instagram reel a few days before featuring a group of men struggling to unpack a pram. I laughed, assuming it would be easy, but I ended up having just as much trouble. After a few futile attempts to compress the pram, I embarrassingly pressed the electric tailgate and gestured for my friends to handle it themselves.

My passengers peppered me with questions once we set off, particularly about plug-in hybrid cars and how they work. I explained that the car combines a petrol engine with an electric motor and a battery that you can recharge by plugging it into an outlet. This allows you to drive short distances using only electricity, with the petrol engine assisting the electric motor for longer trips. I even pointed out that the battery recharged during the freeway drive back from the airport. The hybrid system transitioned seamlessly between electric and petrol power, offering both efficiency and performance. If you’re on top of charging the car nightly, and using electric-only driving on your daily commute then your consumption can drop down to 1.7L/100km on a combined cycle. Over the week my consumption sat at around 6L due to me forgetting to charge the car (my bad), but still a fantastic and competitive result for a car lugging around three adults, a child and a heap of luggage. 38 They were also pleasantly surprised by the gigantic panoramic sunroof, which caught Zoe’s eye as she exclaimed “bird” from the back seat, pointing out some feathered friends flying above. I won’t pretend I wasn’t dazzled by it myself.

Personally, one thing that frustrates me to no end is an intrusive safety systems, and a weird highlight for me were how seamless lane-keeping assist made freeway driving feel without any forceful intervention. There were no annoyingly loud beeps or chimes but at the same time I knew the car had plenty of safety tech looking after us while driving. Next came parking the car at the cafe I had planned to pop into for brunch, Jerry’s Milkbar, on a mission to get their famous Chilli Scramble. Parallel parking in the busy area was thankfully stress-free, thanks to the 360-degree camera system and blind spot monitor, which provided excellent visibility and made manoeuvring into the tight spot effortless. The things I’ll do for a Chilli Scramble are endless. After enjoying a delightful brunch (thanks Jerry’s), we headed towards a nearby park to let Zoe enjoy some playtime. 38 At the playground, the car continued to impress with its practicality and family-friendly features. The spacious interior allowed us to easily manage the pram and other gear, making the outing enjoyable for both us adults and the little one. The rear seats, which offered ample space and comfort, were perfect for taking a break and enjoying the beachside scenery.

Throughout the day, the MG HS Plus EV’s infotainment system kept us entertained with music and provided easy access to various controls. The cabin’s quality materials and ambient lighting added a touch of luxury, enhancing the overall experience. The touchscreen interface was pretty intuitive, allowing us to easily navigate through different functions and settings. I appreciated features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which made it easy to toggle between our smartphones and playlists. 38 Driving back home after dropping my friends off at their accommodation, the MG HS Plus EV handled the city traffic with ease. The start-stop system worked smoothly, shutting off the engine at traffic lights and restarting it without any noticeable delay. One aspect that stood out during our weekend adventure was the car's advanced safety features. The MG Pilot suite of driver assistance technologies provided an extra layer of confidence on the road. Adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking all worked seamlessly to keep us safe. It’s definitely front of mind when carrying around precious cargo. 38 The family SUV proved to be an ideal companion for our weekend adventure. Its combination of modern technology, practical design, and luxurious touches left my passengers quite interested. I even got a text upon their return asking me to send them the details of the car. Its versatility and practicality made it perfect for a variety of activities, from airport pickups and brunch outings to leisurely drives and playground visits. The plug-in hybrid system provided the best of both worlds, offering the convenience of electric driving with the range and flexibility of a petrol engine.